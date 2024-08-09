The Weekend Scene: Watch party for USWNT's gold medal match, Cardboard Boat Regatta and more around DC

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks delivered straight to your inbox — every Wednesday

We’re sprinting into the weekend with the speed of Noah Lyles (did you see that photo finish? 🙀). ICYMI: The newly crowned “the fastest man in the world” dashed over to Jummy after winning gold.

As the Olympic flame burns until Sunday in Paris, we have a decathlon of things to do in the D.C. area. Eat your way through Leesburg, show your skills at the Montgomery County Ag Fair, sidewalk shop in Alexandria or see baseball and singing sync up with Teddy Swims at Nats Park. Of course, Paris Olympics watch parties are a good bet.

Finally, our annual Clear the Shelters campaign officially begins Saturday, and next week we'll have details on this year's Pat's Prized Pets challenge! Get ready to show off your furry, scaly or feathered friends.

Get in the Olympic Spirit

Free pick

Washington Spirit hosts watch party for U.S. women's national team gold medal game

Sat., 11 a.m., The Bullpen in Navy Yard

The U.S. women’s national soccer team has the spirit — Trinity Rodman and Casey Krueger from the Washington Spirit, that is.

And our local athletes are really bringing it; watch Rodman’s best moments from the USA-Germany match here.

Next, the USWNT is set to face Brazil on Saturday morning, hoping to get their first gold medal since 2012.

Washington Spirit is bringing fans together to watch this huge moment at The Bullpen in Navy Yard.

The watch party –and the match – begin at 11 a.m. ET. Of course, you can also watch on Peacock, the USA network and NBC4.

Free pick

Cardboard Boat Regatta

Sat., noon to 3 p.m., Reston Museum

Will it race? Can it even float?

If the Team USA’s rugby team can do all this on a cardboard bed at the Paris Olympics, we bet cardboard watercraft can sail Lake Anne.

It’s free to watch, but racers must register in advance.

Try out Olympic sports

Are you watching the Paris Olympics and thinking, "I could do that!" (or maybe, "I could never!")? Put yourself to the test!

Boxing, table tennis, trampoline and rock climbing are just a few Olympic sports you can try in the D.C. area.

We looked around for places that welcome beginners; here’s the full list!

Concerts this weekend

Kid Congo Powers & the Pink Monkey Birds, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Black Cat, $20

The guitarist for iconic punk, post-punk and alt-rock bands The Gun Club, The Cramps and Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds returns with his band of punky garage and surf rockers. Local pop punk supergroup The Owners opens. Details.

Pretty Bitter and Flowerbomb, 8 p.m. Friday, Black Cat, $20

These catchy, heartfelt D.C. alt-rock bands recorded a split EP together, “Take Me Out.” Two songs apiece and a collab. This is the release party. Details.

Scott H. Biram, 7 p.m. Saturday, Bright Box Theater, $15 (advance)/$20 (door)

The Dirty Old One Man Band brings his mix of country, blues and punk to Winchester this weekend. Details.

Things to do in D.C.

East Potomac Park Mini Golf: Preview play through Aug. 13, Hains Point, $15

Library of Congress Summer Movies on the Lawn:"Lady and the Tramp" (1955): Thurs., 8 p.m., Thomas Jefferson Building lawn at the corner of 2nd Street SE and Independence Avenue, free but space limited

Sundeck Salutations Yoga Series: Thursdays in August, The Yars in Southeast, free

Nats Summer Concert Series: Teddy Swims: Fri., game starts at 6:45 p.m., Nationals Park, $21+

FYI: Nats vs. Angels on Fri., Sat. and Sun.

Black Eyed Peas: Weds., The Anthem, $55 - $95

Missy Elliot: Thurs., Capital One Arena

Iron & Wine: Fri., The Anthem, $45

The LOX: Fri., 8 p.m., Howard Theatre, $59.99+

U.S. women's national team gold medal match watch party hosted by Washington Spirit: Sat., 11 a.m., The Bullpen in Navy Yard, free entry but RSVP requested

Espresso Martinis & Bikinis Beach Party: Sat., 2-10 p.m., The Cove in Southeast D.C., free or $30 for a skip-the-line ticket with two drinks

Firsthand Experience: Pop-Up Books: Sat., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., National Museum of Women in the Arts, $20-$25

FYI: For “learners ages 13 and up”

Caribbean Sports & Family Day Festival: Sat., 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., The Fields at RFK Campus in Northeast, free

Afro Bounce DMV Day Party: Sat., 3-10 p.m., Hook Hall in Northwest, free to $25

The Runback II: Juvenile & The 400 Degreez Band + Mannie Fresh: Sat., 10:30 p.m., Howard Theatre, $85+

Last chance: “New Worlds: Women to Watch 2024”: Through Aug. 11, National Museum of Women in the Arts, included with admission

Jazz in The Parks: Elijah Easton w/ Allyn Johnson, Kris Funn, and Quincy Phillips: Sat., The Parks at Walter Reed, free

Sundresses & Whiskey: #KNOBCREEKNIK: Sun., 3-8 p.m., Dirty Habit in Northwest D.C., free admission

Summer Restaurant Week: Aug. 12-18

Things to do in Maryland

Montgomery County Agricultural Fair: Aug. 9-17, Gaithersburg, $13.36+ (NOTE: Closed Friday due to weather)

Friday Night Live!: Fri., 6:30-8:30 p.m., City Hall Plaza in College Park, free

Bethesda Outdoor Movies: “Sister Act”: Fri., Woodmont Triangle, free

Sad Summer Festival: Fri., 2 p.m., The Chrysalis at Merriweather Park in Columbia, $72.90 (including fees)

Miles Johnson: “Reflections of Progress” debut solo art show: Sat., 6-10 p.m., 4002 34th Street in Mount Rainier, donation suggested

Summer Family Day at Woodlawn Manor Cultural Park: Sat., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sandy Spring, free

The Hey Cousin Culture Fest: Celebrating Black Joy: Sun., 1-8 p.m., Veterans Plaza in Silver Spring, free

Things to do in Virginia

“Soft Power”: Through Sept. 6, Signature Theatre in Arlington

One Loudoun Carnival at Uptown: Aug. 7-18, Ashburn, Virginia

Torpedo Factory Art Center 2nd Friday: Fri., 7-10 p.m., Alexandria, free

Cardboard Boat Regatta: Sat., noon to 3 p.m., Reston Museum, free

Taste of Leesburg: Sat., 5-10 p.m., downtown Leesburg, free admission, taste tickets close $45 through Friday

Alexandria Summer Sidewalk Sale: Sat., Old Town and beyond, free entry

