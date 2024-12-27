The Weekend Scene: Last call to deck the halls in the DC area

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks delivered straight to your inbox — every Wednesday

Closing time! One last call for decking the hall and wrapping up your holiday cheer.

Celebrate Hanukkah with menorah lightings in Clarendon and National Landing and Kwanzaa at the Anacostia Community Museum and The Kennedy Center.

Though decorations are already deeply discounted, it’s your last weekend to check out plenty of Christmas classics, too.

The week between Christmas and New Year's is all about catching up. Get extra sleep, exchange those not-quite-right gifts and check out some cool stuff you may have missed in the holiday hustle.

For one, it’s the finale weekend for the Washington Ballet’s “The Nutcracker.” We’re sorry to report that Tommy and Aimee Cho will not be on stage.

4 things to know about the weekend

See these holiday displays before they're gone

Free pick

Holiday Walk of Lights at Neabsco Regional Park

Through Fri., Woodbridge

🔗 Details

Stroll the boardwalk covered with lights, enjoying characters and a holiday market. It’s free to visit. It’s friendly to pets, strollers and wheelchairs.

Winter Lights Festival at Seneca Creek State Park

Through New Year’s Eve, Gaithersburg

🔗 Details

Drive past hundreds of illuminated displays and trees on this 3.5-mile path. Tickets must be purchased in advance and cost $15 to $25 per vehicle.

Free pick

Seasons Greenings

Through Jan. 5, U.S. Botanic Garden

🔗 Details

The Conservatory and Garden have transformed into the ultimate holiday wonderland with botanical wreaths and décor, thousands of poinsettias and iconic D.C. landmarks made from plants.

Tingle Bells: An ASMR-Inspired Holiday Special

Through Jan. 5, ARTECHOUSE DC in Southwest, $17+

🔗 Details

The holidays can be a bit much sometimes with all of the hustle and bustle. Take some time to soothe your mind by visiting Artechouse’s Holiday Special: Tingle Bells. The ASMR-inspired experience soothes your senses with calming soundscapes and captivating visuals.

The newest addition to the multi-sensory experience is the Spectacular Factory, where you’ll feel like you landed in a dream in a holiday gift factory that came to life.

Can't-miss museum exhibits

Free pick

“OSGEMEOS: Endless Story”

Through August, Hirshhorn Museum

Colorful and whimsical, this exhibit of twin brothers Gustavo and Otavio Pandolfo’s art takes over a full floor of the Hirshhorn with an incredible amount of work from paintings and sketches to larger-than-life sculptures. Make sure to grab timed tickets and stop by the Basquiat × Banksy exhibit, too.

Free pick

“Paris 1874: The Impressionist Moment”

Through Jan. 19, the National Gallery of Art in D.C.

🔗 Details

Don’t miss the only U.S. stop for this exhibit on the origins of the impressionist art movement. It’s filled with heavy hitters like Paul Cézanne and Claude Monet, plus lesser-known artists. Stop by to warm up after a morning ice skating in the Sculpture Garden!

JewCE: The Jewish Comics Experience

Through March 2025, Capital Jewish Museum, $10 (for non-members and those over 12 years old)

🔗 Details

In this new exhibit, you can explore 100 years of Jewish cartoons, comics, and graphic novels at the Capital Jewish Museum. Learn about the Jewish origins of iconic comic book superheroes from the 1930s through the 1960s.

A comic experience isn’t complete without reading a comic or two! After you’re done taking it all in, hang out in the reading room and enjoy comics, graphic novels, creator biographies, and works represented in the galleries.

Free pick

In Slavery's Wake

Through June 8, 2025, National Museum of African American History and Culture, free (timed passes required for museum)

🔗 Details

The National Museum of African American History and Culture is opening its newest exhibit called “In Slavery’s Wake: Making Black Freedom in the World.” The multi-lingual experience is the museum’s first international traveling exhibition and will explore how racial slavery, colonialism and Black freedom-making influence the world.

The exhibit will be split into six sections on Concourse Level C and features 100 objects, 250 images, and 10 multi-media interactives and films.

The Future Scene: New Year's Eve with the family

Free pick

Noon Yards Eve

10 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Yards Park

🔗 Details

A balloon drop at noon? We’re in! Let the little ones get in on the New Year’s Eve fun early with carnival games, a magic show, bounce houses and more. Take a selfie under the 13-foot illuminated Swinging Bells on The Yards’ Sun Deck, too.

First Night Alexandria

Starts at 2 p.m., $10-$22 to enter festival

🔗 Details

The longstanding family-friendly festival will celebrate its 30th year with music, arts and community at the center of Historic Old Town Alexandria. The festival will begin with performances for children and a day party for all ages.

The first round of fireworks is set to go off at 6 p.m. over the waterfront.

If you're not ready for bed yet, explore Old Town for live music, comedy and more on 12 stages inside churches, stores and more until another round of fireworks at midnight.

Tickets for the festival range from $10 to $22 with free admission to children ages two and under.

Visit Alexandria has a list of great places for spotting fireworks even if you don't go to the festival.

New Year's Eve dance parties through the decades

Dance New Year's Eve away with cover bands and DJs playing the greatest hits from their favorite eras.

Go old school cool with Peaches O’Dell and her 11-piece, big band orchestra at Black Cat's New Year's Eve Swing Ball. At The Anthem, Sammy Rae & The Friends blend indie rock band, jazz, soul and funk.

Gimme Gimme Disco: A Dance Party Inspired by ABBA at The Atlantis delivers a one-of-a-kind '70s vibe while The Fillmore Silver Spring has a Black Sabbath cover band.

All about the '80s? You'll want to see The Legwarmers at the State Theatre in Falls Church, The Reagan Years at The Tally Ho Theater in Leesburg or the Ultimate 80’s NYE Dance Party with DJ D at Jammin Java in Vienna.

Show off your '90s and Y2K fashion for White Ford Bronco at The Lincoln Theatre or Uncle Jesse, a ‘90s and early aughts cover band at Farm Brew Live in Manassas.

Love T.K.O., the Howard Theatre's party with Mariah The Scientist, channels all eras of R&B.

If you've ever worn ripped tights as a fashion statement, maybe Indie Sleaze New Year’s Eve with Melina and Dahger at Songbyrd is your vibe.

Concerts this weekend

The Shirks, 8 p.m. Friday, Black Cat, $20

D.C. band plays classic, ‘70s-style punk rock – short and fast. Opener Baby Alcatraz and the Aurelions offer early rock & roll inspired instrumentals. Details.

“Salad Days” 10th Anniversary Party, 8 p.m. Saturday, Black Cat, $20

This celebration of the seminal documentary about D.C.’s punk scene features performances by D.C. supergroup Hammered Hulls, featuring Alec MacKaye and Mary Timony, and Birthday Girl DC – a terrific teen indie rock trio of D.C. alternative rock progeny with a bright future. Details.

More things to do in D.C.

Kwanzaa programs at Smithsonian's Anacostia Community Museum: Events daily, Dec. 26-31, Southeast D.C., free

DowntownDC Holiday Skate Spectacular: Through Jan. 4, National Building Museum (401 F Street NW), free

Sculpture Garden Ice Rink: Daily, National Gallery of Art, $12 ($6 for skate rentals)

National Christmas Tree: Through Jan. 1, The Ellipse at President’s Park, free

Light Yards: Through Jan. 1, The Yards Park, free

Hot To Go - A Chappell Roan party: Fri., 9 p.m., 9:30 Club, $22

Best of DC Comedy Showcase: Fri. and Sat., DC Improv, $22+

The Legacy of the Dibinga Sisters and OrigiNation Cultural Arts Center (Kwanzaa celebration): Fri., The Kennedy Center, free

Seasons Greenings: Through Jan. 5, U.S. Botanic Garden, free

& Juliet: Through Jan. 5, The Kennedy Center, $45-$239

Life of Pi: Through Jan. 5, The Kennedy Center, $49-$179

Things to do in Maryland

Washington DC Temple Festival of Lights: Through Jan. 1, 9900 Stoneybrook Dr, Kensington, free

Disco Biscuits: Fri. and Sat., Fillmore Silver Spring, $60+

Winter Wonderland Extravaganza on the Farm: Sat., Charity's Hope Family Farm in LaPlata, $7.18

Things to do in Virginia

Silent Disco! at Punch Bowl Social Arlington: Sat., 4238 Wilson Blvd. in Arlington, $10+

Winter Walk of Lights: Nov. 8 to Jan. 5, Meadowlark Botanical Gardens in Vienna, $18-$22

Aurora’s Winter Circus Adventure: Through Dec. 29, Dulles Town Center, $35+ (adult)/$28+ (child)

