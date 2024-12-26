New Year's Eve in the DC area: Concerts and dance parties to ring in 2025

There are a million ways to go out on New Year's Eve, and one of our favorites is to dance the night away.

Of course, the D.C. area has plenty of swanky hotel parties, all-inclusive bashes at bars and even some family-friendly, daytime celebrations. But nothing says celebration like live music or a fun DJ.

From '80s and '90s cover bands to a big band orchestra, here are 16 great options to boogie into 2025.

New Year's Eve in D.C.

Live music

The New Year’s Eve Swing Ball at the Black Cat in Northwest D.C.

Doors 8 p.m., $35

Peaches O’Dell and her 11-piece, big band orchestra will play “high energy swing music, luscious Latin, vintage Hollywood, dreamy standards and Art Deco-era novelty tunes” into 2025.

White Ford Bronco at The Lincoln Theatre in Northwest D.C.

Doors at 9 p.m., $55

“D.C.’s all ‘90s band” returns for a New Year’s for zombies, all-stars, basket cases (but no scrubs).

49 Winchester - Leavin This Holler Tour at the 9:30 Club in Northwest D.C.

Doors at 9 p.m., $55

The alt-country band from rural Virginia will have you stomping and hollering into the New Year. The 9:30 Club says it will pass out a free glass of champagne for a midnight toast.

Sammy Rae & The Friends at The Anthem at The Wharf

Doors at 6:30 p.m., $75-$125

The indie rock band that draws on jazz, soul, funk and more can get almost anyone dancing. Ripe, Jukebox the Ghost and D.C.’s own Oh He Dead will open.

A Jazz New Year’s Eve: SuperBlue at The Kennedy Center in Northwest D.C.

7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $90.85+

Grammy-winning jazz vocalist Kurt Elling and hybrid guitarist Charlie Hunter promise new songs and surprising covers inspired by funk, soul and fusion.

Dance parties

Indie Sleaze New Year’s Eve with Melina and Dahger at Songbyrd in Northeast D.C.

Doors 9 p.m., $25.75

Indie sleaze is the label slapped on the era of ripped tights, low-res photography and music ranging from Rihanna to Kesha, M.I.A., The Strokes, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and MGMT. Local DJs Melina and Dahger will play indie, hip-hop and EDM that will bring you back to 2012.

Love T.K.O. - New Year's Eve with Special Guest Mariah The Scientist at The Howard Theatre in Northwest D.C.

Doors at 9 p.m., $35

Presented by A1 Events and Broccoli City, this show “evokes the heart and soul of R&B” past, present and future so you can dance the night away.

Gimme Gimme Disco: A Dance Party Inspired by ABBA at The Atlantis in Northwest D.C.

Doors at 9:30 p.m., $55

Calling all dancing queens. This disco New Year’s Eve will be fueled by all the hits from ABBA and other ‘70s and ‘80s dance classics. Your ticket includes a free glass of champagne at midnight.

New Year's Eve in Maryland

The Highballers at Hank Dietle's Tavern in Rockville

Begins 9 p.m., $20

"A hard-edged, rockin’ country sound" may be exactly what you're looking for on New Year's Eve.

NYE Party at Bobby McKey’s Dueling Piano Bar at National Harbor

Doors open at 7 p.m., $50-$100

Count down with piano music, party favors and a champagne toast at midnight. You can choose tickets with seating or standing room only.

Zakk Sabbath at The Fillmore Silver Spring

Begins 8:30 p.m., $53

Board the crazy train to the new year with this Black Sabbath cover band.

New Year's Eve in Northern Virginia

The Seldom Scene, Tim & Savannah Finch With The Eastman String Band at The Birchmere in Alexandria, Virginia

Doors at 7:30 p.m., $49.50

For a supper club experience with a bluegrass band, look no further than this club in Alexandria.

Ultimate 80’s NYE Dance Party with DJ D at Jammin Java in Vienna, Virginia

Doors 7 p.m., $35

Go back to the future with this ‘80s-themed party. Until 1 a.m., DJ D from Belt it Out Productions will play everything from Janet Jackson to The Cure and hand out prizes for gnarly outfits and “Name that Tune” winners.

A free champagne toast at midnight and drink specials will keep the party going.

The Reagan Years at The Tally Ho Theater in Leesburg, Virginia

Begins at 7 p.m., $30 to $125

For another ‘80s night, check out cover band The Reagan Years in Northern Virginia.

Uncle Jesse: ‘90s and early aughts cover band at Farm Brew Live in Manassas, Virginia

Begins 8:30 p.m.

No Doubt, Green Day and Blink 182 fans can rock out with ‘90s and early 200s cover band Uncle Jesse.

The Legwarmers at the State Theatre in Falls Church

Doors at 8 p.m., $59 (with fees)

Tease your hair and moonwalk into 2025 with this super energetic ‘80s cover band.

