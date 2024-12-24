There’s something for everyone on New Year’s Eve, including the kids.

Ring in 2025 with these family-friendly and affordable events throughout the D.C. area. Some occur during the day, giving adults time to have their own celebrations come nighttime, while others allow kids to witness the start of the year alongside their parents.

First Night Alexandria even has daytime fireworks! They go off at 6 p.m. You can watch from the First Night festival or locations around the Potomac River.

New Year’s Eve events for families in D.C.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. >Sign up here.

Noon Yards Eve

Tues., Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Yards, free

Trains, bounce houses and glitter tattoos: This family-friendly celebration will allow attendees to have all sorts of fun. Test skills at carnival games, groove to the beats from a DJ and watch a magic show.

Family New Year's Party

Tues., Dec. 31 from 4-7 p.m., metrobar, $15 per family

Give your kids the New Year’s Eve experience without disrupting their sleep schedule. The venue’s heated railcar bar will have fire pits and heaters to help passengers stay warm. Tickets cost $15 with only one needed per family.

Kid-friendly New Year’s Eve events in Northern Virginia

First Night Alexandria

Tues. Dec. 31, starting at 2 p.m., $10-$22 to enter festival

The longstanding family-friendly festival will celebrate its 30th year with music, arts and community at the center of Historic Old Town Alexandria. The festival will begin with performances for children and a day party for all ages.

The first round of fireworks is set to go off at 6 p.m. over the waterfront.

If you're not ready for bed yet, explore Old Town for live music, comedy and more on 12 stages inside churches, stores and more until another round of fireworks at midnight.

Tickets for the festival range from $10 to $22 with free admission to children ages two and under.

Visit Alexandria has a list of great places for spotting fireworks even if you don't go to the festival.

Watch Night

Tues., Dec. 31 from 7 p.m. to midnight, near Falls Church City Hall, free

The 27th annual Watch Night celebration features musical performances, magic shows and a Victorian photo parlor. The night’s “fun alley” includes inflatables, a karaoke stage and hot chocolate for purchase.

Rocknoceros New Year’s Eve Ball

Tues. Dec. 31, shows starting at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Jammin Java in Vienna, free

Apple juice toast, New Year’s resolutions, dancing and a ball drop: Jammin Java has all the New Year's essentials with tunes provided by the children's band Rocknoceros.

Kid's Noon Year's Eve

Tues., Dec. 31, noon to 6 p.m., Shipgarten in McLean, free entry

This free event will include face painting, balloon drop and a magic show by Jake the Great. There will be free venue parking and the program is meant for children of all ages.

New Year’s Eve events for children in Maryland

Montgomery Parks Celebration Station

Sun., Dec. 29 from 1-4 p.m., Black Hill Discovery Center in Boyds, free

Enjoy hot chocolate and cider to savor the end of 2024. The event will feature coloring pages with stations to share what you’re grateful for in 2024 and look forward to in 2025.

Smokey Bear New Year’s Eve Countdown

Tues., Dec. 31 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Maydale Nature Classroom, $8

Campfire, s’mores and countdown, oh my! Tickets are eligible for children between 3 and 10 and cost $8. Registration is required.

Festival of Lights

Through Jan. 1, 5-9:30 p.m. nightly, Watkins Regional Park, $15 per car

The last night of the Festival of Lights in Upper Marlboro is a great way to get out of the house and see some fun lights on New Year's Eve.

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.