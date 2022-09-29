Things to Do DC

The Weekend Scene: Indoor Activities and More Things to Do in the DC Area

Things to do, events and free picks for this weekend in D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia

By Sophia Barnes and Tommy McFly, News4 Scene Reporter

With several days of wet weather ahead, you'll want to find some ways to have fun indoors.

Here are some indoor activity ideas for D.C., Maryland and Virginia:

Also, The Wharf, Vienna and National Landing are hosting Oktoberfests this weekend

Things to Do in D.C. This Weekend

March on Washington Film Festival
Through Sunday

More than 20 films and even more shorts are on the roster. There are both in-person and virtual screenings.

DC Theatre Week
Through Oct. 9

A host of shows, including "The Color Purple" at the Signature Theatre in Arlington, are offering up discounts on tickets via Goldstar.

Adams Morgan Porchfest
Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m.

Porches around Adams Morgan will host more than 70 performances on Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m. Pick up an event wristband on the Truist Bank Plaza to get discounts at local restaurants, including all-day happy hours at Tryst and The Diner, $3 beers at Grand Duchess and $25 mimosa pitchers at Spacycloud.

Crab Feast
Saturday, noon to 3 p.m.
3700 Water St NW, Washington, D.C.

Summer's not over yet if you ask the Capital Pride Alliance, DC Preservation League and Washington Canoe Club. After an unlimited crab feast, paddle on the water. Tickets cost $75 for adults and $25 for kids.

Atlas 9th Anniversary Celebration
Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m.

A dunk tank where you can douse people including Ward 6 councilmember Charles Allen benefits Living Classrooms, or just sit back with a special-edition beer while enjoying beer and food trucks. Regular admission is $15 and includes your first beer.

Follies Family Day
Saturday, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Halcyon Arts Lab (1801 35th Street Northwest Washington, D.C.)

Bring the kids to an artist studio so they can help build giant play structures, learn about artists and hone STEM skills. Admission is free, remember to register in advance.

EMERGENCY NEON by Craig Kraft
Through Nov. 5
Honfleur Gallery

Check out light sculpture Craig Kraft's work at this gallery in Anacostia.

Things to Do in Maryland This Weekend

Free Pick
PIKEtoberfest
Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.
Pike & Rose in North Bethesda

Music, beers, a raffle, kids' activities and an open-air Maker's Market: It's all available at Pike & Rose in North Bethesda. Admission is free.

Things to Do in Virginia This Weekend

Free Pick
Art on the Avenue
Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Alexandria

This huge arts festival returns to Alexandria’s Del Ray for its 27th year, featuring more than 300 artists, four stages of live music and hands-on crafts for kids. Admission is free.

Prince William Country Fair & Auctions
Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Youth For Tomorrow Campus in Bristow

Get in on all your classic fair fun — rides, games, animals, food — for a good cause. Buy tickets online by noon Friday for a discount ($12.50 per person). Then, prices go up to $15. Kids can go free with a paying adult. Proceeds benefit Youth for Tomorrow, which provides care to at-risk youth and families in crisis.

Virginia Wine Festival
Saturday and Sunday
One Loudoun

Grab your tasting glass to sip your way through Virginia’s wines, or stop by the Virginia Oyster Pavilion. There are VIP, designated driver and general admission tickets available. Kids are welcome to come.

