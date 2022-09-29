The Weekend Scene: Indoor Activities and More Things to Do in the DC Area

With several days of wet weather ahead, you'll want to find some ways to have fun indoors.

Here are some indoor activity ideas for D.C., Maryland and Virginia:

Also, The Wharf, Vienna and National Landing are hosting Oktoberfests this weekend.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Want to get in on planning your weekend early? Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter.

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.

Things to Do in D.C. This Weekend

March on Washington Film Festival

Through Sunday

More than 20 films and even more shorts are on the roster. There are both in-person and virtual screenings.

DC Theatre Week

Through Oct. 9

A host of shows, including "The Color Purple" at the Signature Theatre in Arlington, are offering up discounts on tickets via Goldstar.

Adams Morgan Porchfest

Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m.

Porches around Adams Morgan will host more than 70 performances on Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m. Pick up an event wristband on the Truist Bank Plaza to get discounts at local restaurants, including all-day happy hours at Tryst and The Diner, $3 beers at Grand Duchess and $25 mimosa pitchers at Spacycloud.

Crab Feast

Saturday, noon to 3 p.m.

3700 Water St NW, Washington, D.C.

Summer's not over yet if you ask the Capital Pride Alliance, DC Preservation League and Washington Canoe Club. After an unlimited crab feast, paddle on the water. Tickets cost $75 for adults and $25 for kids.

Atlas 9th Anniversary Celebration

Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m.

A dunk tank where you can douse people including Ward 6 councilmember Charles Allen benefits Living Classrooms, or just sit back with a special-edition beer while enjoying beer and food trucks. Regular admission is $15 and includes your first beer.

Follies Family Day

Saturday, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Halcyon Arts Lab (1801 35th Street Northwest Washington, D.C.)

Bring the kids to an artist studio so they can help build giant play structures, learn about artists and hone STEM skills. Admission is free, remember to register in advance.

EMERGENCY NEON by Craig Kraft

Through Nov. 5

Honfleur Gallery

Check out light sculpture Craig Kraft's work at this gallery in Anacostia.

Things to Do in Maryland This Weekend

Free Pick

PIKEtoberfest

Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.

Pike & Rose in North Bethesda

Music, beers, a raffle, kids' activities and an open-air Maker's Market: It's all available at Pike & Rose in North Bethesda. Admission is free.

Things to Do in Virginia This Weekend

Free Pick

Art on the Avenue

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Alexandria

This huge arts festival returns to Alexandria’s Del Ray for its 27th year, featuring more than 300 artists, four stages of live music and hands-on crafts for kids. Admission is free.

Prince William Country Fair & Auctions

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Youth For Tomorrow Campus in Bristow

Get in on all your classic fair fun — rides, games, animals, food — for a good cause. Buy tickets online by noon Friday for a discount ($12.50 per person). Then, prices go up to $15. Kids can go free with a paying adult. Proceeds benefit Youth for Tomorrow, which provides care to at-risk youth and families in crisis.

Virginia Wine Festival

Saturday and Sunday

One Loudoun

Grab your tasting glass to sip your way through Virginia’s wines, or stop by the Virginia Oyster Pavilion. There are VIP, designated driver and general admission tickets available. Kids are welcome to come.

Follow The Scene on Twitter and NBC Washington on Instagram to stay in the loop about things to do in D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia.