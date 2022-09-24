Things to Do DC

Museum for Black Girls Pop-Up Opens in Northeast DC

“We like to say it’s a space to educate, inspire and motivate everyone,” the pop-up's founder Charlie Billingsley said.

By NBC Washington Staff

A new pop-up to celebrate Black female voices opens Saturday at Union Market in Washington, D.C.

The Museum for Black Girls is an interactive art installation dedicated to sharing the Black female experience. The space will highlight 10 featured artists and women of color creating interactive performances, installations and events, according to a press release.

The founder says despite the name, this museum is for everyone.

“We like to say it’s a space to educate, inspire and motivate everyone,” Charlie Billingsley said. “It’s a space to celebrate Black women and to celebrate our stories and how we’ve evolved.”

D.C. is the museum's third location — it previously popped up in Denver and Houston.

It is set to be open Thursdays through Sunday. Tickets cost $28 for adults and $15 for kids.

For tickets and more information about the featured artists, you can visit www.themuseumforblackgirls.com.

