The Weekend Scene: Fall festivals galore, doggy swims and more to do in the DC area

It feels like fall, y’all! Time to plan an apple-picking day trip in Maryland or Virginia.

The Red Line shutdown is over just in time to Metro to the Bethesda Row Arts Festival, Adams Morgan Day or the D.C. State Fair (Yes, the District has a state fair! It’s near Metro Center station).

Here are four things to know for your weekend:

Weekend Weather: Sunday is looking like the best day of the weekend thanks to Saturday showers. Here's the forecast.

Say hi to Telemundo 44 and meet some of your favorite reporters and anchors at the Festival Salvadoreñisimo this Sunday.

Adoption centers around the DMV are waiving fees for Clear The Shelters!

Weekend highlights

Free pick

Bethesda Row Arts Festival

Sat. and Sun., near Elm Street and Woodmont Avenue

There is real competition to get a spot at the Bethesda Row Arts Festival, conveniently located in Bethesda Row. Artists from all over the East Coast and dozens of local creators were selected for the largest juried art fair in the D.C. area. Last year, Ruth Becker welcomed us into her studio to show off her creative treasures.

Jewelry, oils, watercolors, ceramics, fiber, sculpture and many more styles will be on display – you might need both days to check it all out. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Free pick

One Lacrosse Gathering Celebration

Sat., National Mall, free

The inaugural One Lacrosse Gathering Celebration shows America's oldest team sport like you've never seen it before.

The game is rooted in Native American tradition and dates back to the year 1100.

The President's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition looks to make lacrosse accessible to anyone at the National Mall’s JFK Fields. Look for representation from tribal communities and pick-up games for newbies and more experienced players. Howard University's women's team will be on hand, too.

Fun fact: Lacrosse will be played in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

The Future Scene: The JFK Fields along the Tidal Basin are also the site for the upcoming National Mall of Pickleball later this month.

JumpDC is in the studio with News4's Tommy McFly to perform and talk all things D.C. State Fair.

Free pick

DC State Fair

Sat., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Franklin Park in downtown D.C.

County fair season isn’t over yet. The last weekend of the Maryland State Fair might top your list for agricultural adventures, but don’t sleep on D.C.

The D.C. State Fair won’t be awarding sheep ribbons, but go to celebrate the food, products, culture, performance and civic orgs that make D.C. proud.

Highlights are sure to be Jump DC’s jump rope performance and the National Hand Dance Association taking center stage.

Coming soon: The Great Frederick Fair is set for Sept. 13-21.

Free pick

Adams Morgan Day

Sun., noon to 8 p.m., Marie Reed school and Kalorama Park

For the 46th year, AdMo invites everyone into its streets for music, dance, food and some brews.

Of note, the legendary Blackbyrds will make a rare appearance, headlining the Marie Reed school field at 7 p.m. after a day of international adventure at the Dance Plaza.

Stroll 18th Street NW, check out the local shops and make some new friends. Also enjoy programming from the D.C. library, American University, photo exhibits, kids’ sports clinics and a day of melodies at Kalorama Park.

Japanese pet shiba inu swimming

Doggy swims

Pools are embracing the dog days of summer.

D.C. dogs are invited to four city pools this Saturday for the annual Doggie Day Swim. It’s free, but show up with your dog’s original D.C. Health-issued license and tag.

In Virginia, you can sign up your pooch to swim with other dogs at Water Mine Family Swimming Hole in Reston on Saturday. It costs $10 per dog, and all proceeds help the Fairfax County Animal Shelter.

Speaking of supporting local animals, our annual Clear the Shelters campaign is wrapping up. Many local shelters are offering free adoptions through Sept. 10. Enter your zip code here to find one near you.

Concerts this weekend

Waxahatchee, 7 p.m. Friday, Wolf Trap, $49+

Katie Crutchfield’s increasingly folk/country-leaning alt-rock gets support from Snail Mail, the indie rock project of Ellicott City’s Lindsey Jordan. Details.

The Descendents/Circle Jerks/Buzzcocks, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Fillmore Silver Spring, $59

Incredible classic punk triple bill with the original pop-punks (Descendents), seminal hardcore band (Circle Jerks) and what’s left of one of the original British punk bands (Buzzcocks). Tickets.

Oceanator, 10 p.m. Friday, Comet Ping Pong, $19.78

Singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Elise Okusami comes to town a week after the release of her third LP. “Everything Is Love and Death” is as powerful, driving and hooky as anything she’s released before. Details.

Clutch, 7 p.m. Saturday, The Anthem, $45-$75

Two of the heaviest hard rock bands of the past few decades — including our boys from Seneca Valley High School (Clutch) — have joined for a co-headlining fall tour. Details.

Things to do in D.C.

Sunset Cinema at The Wharf: “King Richard”: Thurs., 7 p.m., The Wharf’s Transit Pier, free

Don't Tell Comedy "secret shows": Fri. and Sat., various venues, $25

One Lacrosse Gathering Celebration: Sat., National Mall, free

D.C. State Fair: Sat., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Franklin Park in downtown D.C., free entry

DC Bike Ride: Sat., begins on Constitution Avenue, various prices (registration closes Thursday)

Doggie Day Swim DC: Sat., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., free but current D.C. dog license required

Four pools participating: Langdon Park Pool in Northeast, Ridge Road Pool in Southeast and Francis and Upshut pools in Northwest

Jazz in The Parks: Lenny Robinson & Exploration with Special Guest Marshall Keys with opener Music with Mr. Rob: Sat., The Parks at Walter Reed, free

Women in Sports '24 with US Open Women’s Finals on the big screen and golf simulator: Sat., noon to 8 p.m., The Wharf, free

Washington Spirit vs. Portland Thorns: Sat., 12:30 p.m., Audi Field

Boot 'N Scoot At Hi Lawn: Sat. and Sun., Hi Lawn at Union Market, $10-$15

Adams Morgan Day: Sun., noon to 8 p.m., Marie Reed school and Kalorama Park, free

Injera Festival: Sun., 2-9 p.m., The Bullpen in Southeast, $15+

Washington Mystics vs. Minnesota Lynx: Sun., 3 p.m., Entertainment and Sports Arena

Things to do in Maryland

Bethesda Row Arts Festival: Sat. and Sun., near Elm Street and Woodmont Avenue, free entry

Mount Rainier Day Festival: Sat., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mount Rainier Nature Center, free

Silver Spring Jazz Festival: Sat., 3-10 p.m., Veterans Plaza, free (no ticket required)

Festival Salvadoreñisimo: Sun., 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Gaithersburg, $50+

Takoma Park Folk Festival: Sun., 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Takoma Park Middle School, free

Commanders vs. Buccaneers: Sun., 4:25 p.m., Northwest Stadium in Landover

Maryland State Fair: Aug. 29-Sept. 2 and Sept. 5-8, Lutherville-Timonium, $11-$16

Maryland Renaissance Festival: Through Oct. 20, Annapolis, Maryland, $26+ for adult tickets through Sept. 8

Things to do in Virginia

Dog Daze canine swim: Sat., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Water Mine in Reston, $10 per dog

Rosslyn Jazz Fest: Sat., 1-7 p.m., Gateway Park on Langston Blvd, free

US Asian Fest: Sat., 2-9 p.m., One Loudoun, $15-$100

Fall Plant and Garden Sale: Sat., 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mount Vernon overflow parking lot, free entry

The Future Scene

The Washington Mystics play the Indiana Fever (you know, Caitlin Clark’s team!) at Capital One Arena next Thursday, Sept. 19.

Theater Week will bring discounts on shows in the D.C. area from Sept. 26 to Oct. 13. Tickets go on sale Monday!

Night of the Living Zoo is coming back from the dead! Tickets cost $65 for nonmembers and are on sale now.

Ever wanted to tour the White House while it’s decked out for Christmas? You can book tours up to 90 days in advance, so it’s a good time to think about contacting your representative for a holiday season tour!

