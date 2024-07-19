The Weekend Scene: Explore free summer flower festivals and more in the DC area

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks delivered straight to your inbox — every Wednesday

D.C.’s temps hit 101° for three straight days this week, which has only happened once before — in 1930. And, boy, we’re ready for a staycation from the heat. Luckily, more comfortable weather is on tap for a weekend packed with flower festivals, concerts and scoops for National Ice Cream Day. Just plan around some rain chances.

It’s a big music weekend between the Home Rule Music Festival (it’s free!), Carly Rae Jepsen after a Nats Game, the Lake Arbor Jazz Festival and Olivia Rodrigo — if you have the guts to find tickets to the sold-out show at Capital One Arena.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Whatever you do, we love hearing about your DMV adventures!

Be Scene: Share a photo or video of you and your posse at your favorite place. Tag @nbcwashington on social or upload at nbcwashington.com/ugc!

Stop and smell the flowers (or hold your breath)

Free pick

Lotus and Water Lily Festival

Fri. Sat. and Sun., Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens

🔗 Details

A pink petal palooza is flourishing in D.C. — but in July, it’s not for cherry blossoms.

The annual Lotus and Water Lily Festival runs through Sunday, and each day highlights a special theme through unique activities, including free workout classes, plant foraging and art classes.

But the highlight is the flowers sprouting out of the park’s 45 ponds.

The festival marks lotus flowers reaching peak bloom, but the “stunning sea of pink” usually lasts until mid-August, Friends of Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens said.

The flowers tend to close in intense sun or heat. So, the best time to visit is early in the morning or in the evening. The park will be open until 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Here are tips on getting there by bike, Metro, car or on foot.

Free pick

McKee-Beshers sunflower fields

Poolesville, Maryland

🔗 Details

Four fields of sunflowers are blooming at the McKee-Beshers Wildlife Management Area in Poolesville. Nearly 30 acres of flowers draw a lot of birds — and bird watchers.

Come prepared for a somewhat rugged nature experience with no bathrooms, picnic tables and little shade. Note that it’s illegal to pick these sunflowers.

It’s free to visit, wander and take gorgeous photos! Here’s a map showing sunflower fields and walking trails.

If you’d like to pick your own sunflowers, you have many options, including Sunflower Sunsets at Burnside Farms! Check out our full guide for more ideas.

Free pick

Corpse flowers in peak bloom

Currently on display at the U.S. Botanic Garden

🔗 Details

Two rare, gigantic flowers known for their powerful stench are approaching peak bloom at the U.S. Botanic Garden.

Corpse flowers are named for their powerful stench and bloom only every 2-3 years.

Two of the Botanic Garden’s corpse flowers could reach peak bloom between Friday and Monday. You can visit them – if you dare! The plants can grow up to 8-feet tall, and their smell is often compared to rotting flesh.

More weekend highlights

Free pick

“This Morning, This Evening, So Soon: James Baldwin and the Voices of Queer Resistance”

Through April, National Portrait Gallery

🔗 Details

The National Portrait Gallery is honoring civil rights activist, author and playwright James Baldwin for his 100th birthday.



The exhibit features a larger-than-life portrait of Baldwin and includes artwork from contemporary artists who Baldwin surrounded himself with.



There are photographs of Baldwin with singer Nina Simone and with Bayard Rustin, a gay civil rights activist who was one of the main organizers of the March on Washington.

National Ice Cream Day

Sun.

🔗 Find local deals and specials

National Ice Cream Day is another excuse to indulge in frozen goodness. This year, it’s on Sunday, but you can find specials and freebies all weekend.

Dolcezza, Here’s the Scoop, Ice Cream Jubilee and Insomnia Cookies are among spots offering some sort of BOGO deal.

National Ice Cream Day is also an excuse to check out Tyra Banks’ ice cream pop-up shop, Smize & Dream, which is set to open in Woodley Park on Friday.

Concerts this weekend

RAZZ (THE) DOCUMENTARY - The Next Directors' Cut, 3 p.m. Saturday, AFI Silver Spring, $13/$11 (senior)/$8 (child)

Documentary about the iconic D.C. cult band from the ‘70s gets the AFI treatment with a Q&A from the filmmakers. Guests are invited to McGinty’s Public House afterward for special guest performers. Details.

Wand, doors at 7 p.m. Saturday, Songbyrd, $20/$23

A decade along, this ace L.A. psych rock band is touring off its sixth LP, “Vertigo.” Details.

The Meridian Brothers, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Black Cat, $25

Colombian band plays a sort of sci-fi, psychedelic salsa, with other Latin and jazz roots in the mix. Can be exciting and haunting at the same time. Details.

Lambrini Girls, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, DC9, $18-$20

Politically motivated English punk trio is invigorating, raw and flying the riot grrrl flag. Excellent D.C. punks Ekko Astral open. Referring to themselves as “mascara moshpit,” they mix noise, garage rock and hooks. Details.

Things to do in D.C.

Capital Fringe Festival: Through July 23, various venues in D.C., tickets to each show cost $15

Dionne Warwick: Fri., 8 p.m., Warner Theatre, $82+

Open Crafting Night: 21+: Fri., 6-9 p.m., Merry Pin at 7350 Georgia Ave NW, free to attend

Nats Summer Concert Series: Carly Rae Jepsen: Fri., game begins at 6:45 p.m., Nationals Park, $32+

FYI: Nationals play Reds at home Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Free skate lessons: Fridays, 6-8 p.m. through Aug. 5, Anacostia Park Skating Pavilion, free but registration required

FYI: Photo ID needed for free skate rentals

Library of Congress July Family Day: The Olympic Games: Sat., 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., free but timed entry passes are required to enter the Library of Congress

Home Rule Music Festival: Part II: Sat., Alethia Tanner Park, free

DC United: Military Appreciation Night: Sat., Audi Field, $27+

Humor Books: ALIVE!: Sat., 7:30 p.m., The Kennedy Center, $17.25+

Things to do in Maryland

Lake Arbor Jazz Festival: Weds. to Sun., National Harbor, $95 (advance) or $110 (day-of)

Washington Country Fair: Through Sat., Boonsboro, Maryland, $5 for daily gate admission

Pint Size Plunge benefitting Special Olympics Maryland: Sat., Lone Oak Farm in Olney, free attendance, charity raffle starts at $10 per entry

Afro Latino Festival: Sun., noon to 8 p.m., Veterans Plaza in Silver Spring, free

Summer Concert: Larry Dennis & The Wild Rice Band: Sun., 6:30 to 8 p.m., Bladensburg Waterfront Park, free

Things to do in Virginia

Wright at Twilight at Pope-Leighey House: Fri., 6:30 p.m., Alexandria, $25

Purcellville Wine and Food Festival: Sat., 2-8 p.m., Fireman’s Field Park, $5+ in advance or $10+ at the gate

11th Annual Old Town Pub Crawl: Sat., 1:30-6 p.m., Alexandria, free to participate

Stand-up comedy night hosted by Leon Scott: Sat., 7:30 p.m., HIGHLINE RxR in Arlington, $4-$8

“Kicking and Screaming” screening with inflatable soccer: Sat., events start at 6 p.m., Reston Station Metro Plaza, free

Nas with the National Symphony Orchestra: Sun., 8 p.m., Wolf Trap in Vienna, $59+

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.