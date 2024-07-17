Free scoops and specials for National Ice Cream Day in the DC area

It's creamy, it's dreamy, it's National Ice Cream Day!

On Sunday, July 21, 2024, National Ice Cream Day sprinkles on an extra excuse to indulge in frozen goodness.

Whether you want to chase down your neighborhood ice cream truck or venture out for freebies and specials, we've got the scoop below.

Freebies and discounts for National Ice Cream Day

Cut DC

1050 31st St NW, Washington, D.C.

Wolfgang Puck’s restaurant in Georgetown is rolling out an ice cream cart and plans to offer special pricing on ice cream scoops, sandwiches and “Pawpsicles.” You’ll find the cart outside the Rosewood Washington DC hotel. Hours will be 2-7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Dolcezza

Three locations in D.C., plus Bethesda, Maryland and Mosaic District in Virginia

Dolcezza Gelato happens to celebrate its 20th birthday on National Ice Cream Day this year, and that means thousands of free scoops of Argentine-style gelato.

Say “Dolcezza happy birthday” when you place your order to get a free scoop of Chocotorta gelato.

“The Chocotorta is a dulce de leche gelato with a chocolate-cookie-dulce-de-leche-mousse cake folded into it,” Dolcezza said.

Here’s the Scoop

2824 Georgia Ave NW LL, Washington, D.C.

Love soft serve or sampling lots of flavors? Columbia Heights’ first Black woman-owned ice cream shop may have the deal for you.

Here’s the Scoop will offer a buy one, get one free deal on soft serve from 1-3 p.m. Sunday while supplies last. Your freebie can come in a cup or cake cone.

The shop also offers ice cream flights with six flavors and one topping for $7.

Ice Cream Jubilee

Locations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

Ice Cream Jubilee is celebrating a decade in business on National Ice Cream Day. On Sunday, purchase one scoop to get another free. The deal goes from noon to 6 p.m.

Insomnia Cookies

Locations in D.C., College Park, Maryland, and Fairfax, Virginia

How does free ice cream sound? From Friday to Sunday, mention the deal in stores for two free scoops with any purchase. You can also redeem the deal on certain online orders; see details on Insomnia Cookies’ Instagram page.

Smize & Dream

2653 Connecticut Avenue NW, Washington, D.C.

Did you know Tyra Banks is a big fan of ice cream – and she’ll be sharing her own brand in D.C.’s Woodley Park soon?

The Smize & Dream pop-up shop is set to open on Friday, July 19 – just in time for National Ice Cream Day.

According to Eater, Smize & Dream will give out free scoops and a “Smize Surprize” to the first 202 customers on opening day in a nod to D.C.’s area code.

The shop will be on the lower level of the Petit Monde café, Eater reports.

Fairlington Farmers Market

3308 S Stafford St, Arlington, Virginia

Just in time for National Ice Cream Day, realty firm Kay Houghton & Associates will be giving out free scoops at the Fairlington Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday. Here’s more info.

Specials and events to celebrate National Ice Cream Day 2024

South Mountain Creamery

8305 Bolivar Rd, Middletown, Maryland

Watching – or partaking – in South Mountain Creamery’s third annual Sundae Summit challenge may be worth the trip north of Frederick, Maryland.

Who can finish a giant sundae fastest? You’ll find out on Saturday! The competition starts at noon, and the winner gets free ice cream for a year.

It costs $25 to enter in advance or $30 at the door, but it’s free to watch. Get more details and buy tickets here. There will also be a food truck from noon to 3 p.m. and trivia from 1-3 p.m.

Tipsy Scoop

675 I Street NW, Washington, D.C.

The ice cream shop specializing in boozy scoops is teaming up with Mi Campo Tequila to create a Sour Watermelon Margarita Sorbet. The limited-edition flavor will be available on National Ice Cream Day.

metrobar

640 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast, Washington, D.C.

Sample ice creams and join in on family-friendly activities from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday. A science demo, story time and arts and crafts are on tap. Find details here.

Kilwins

1250 Half Street SE, Washington, D.C.

Don’t freeze on the chance to get free ice cream for a year. Share your love of sweets and post on social media to submit your entry. Check Kilwin’s Instagram for exact instructions and rules.

