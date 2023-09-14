The Weekend Scene: Dachshund Dash, H Street Festival and 10+ more things to do around DC

Dancing, drinking, music and art … what more could you want out of a weekend?

The forecast is serving fantastic fall weather for raising an Oktoberfest stein in a beer garden or exploring local music and art at H Street Festival and the Crossroads Festival in Leesburg.

Here's what to do this weekend in the D.C. area.

Oktoberfest

Mark your calendars for more festivals this month and next.

Crossroads Music Festival

📅 Fri. and Sat.

📍 Downtown Leesburg

💲 $20

🔗 Details

D.C.-based band SHAED, whose hit “Trampoline” put them on the map, headlines Friday night of this festival showcasing local songwriters and artists.

On Saturday, more than 30 artists will perform at venues in downtown Leesburg.

National Dance Day

📅 Sat., 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 p.m.

📍 Kennedy Center THE REACH

💲 Free

🔗 Details

The Kennedy Center is moving to the music for another party toasting 50 years of hip-hop.

A breakdance battle with major b-boy crews from up and down the East Coast, free dance classes, a paint jam featuring 10 artists creating right in front of your eyes and hands-on activities for kids at the Moonshot Studio are happening all day.

At 7 p.m., the lights go down for a dance party with beats provided by DJ Marc Nfinit, DJ Face and the legendary DJ Spinderella (yes, THAT DJ Spinderella you know from Salt-N-Pepa).

H Street Festival

📅 Sat., noon to 7 p.m.

📍 H Street from 3rd Street to Florida Avenue NE

💲 Free entry

🔗 Details

Dance at multiple stages of music spanning many genres, shop local vendors and explore 1.5 miles of H Street in one of D.C.’s biggest festivals.

There’s so much to discover, including Atlas Performing Arts Center serving cocktails under their marquee near the Jazz Stage.

Prepare for crowds and heat! Bonus: It’s pet-friendly.

“Beyond the Light” at ARTECHOUSE

📅 9/15-11/5

📍 ARTECHOUSE (Southwest D.C.)

💲 $25-$32

🔗 Details

"Beyond the Light” is an immersive, interactive exhibit that lets you stand inside a nebula.

Scientists from NASA and physicists from Johns Hopkins University used information from the Webb and the Hubble space telescopes to make invisible light visible to our eyes.

The end result even wowed one of the NASA scientists who helped launch the Webb into space.

Music Snob's concert picks

James McMurtry, 7:30 p.m. Thu., The Birchmere, $39.50

Leesburg-raised Americana/alt-country singer-songwriter has been carrying on the protest song tradition since the late 1980s. Details.

Patti Smith, 8 p.m. Sat., The Anthem, $55-$75

The resident poet of the original punk rock scene comes to town with a full band, including musicians she’s been working with since the ‘70s. Details.

David Longstreth, 8 p.m. Sat., Miracle Theatre, $25

The singer-songwriter-producer is on the road solo to introduce songs from the next Dirty Projectors album. Details.

More things to do in DC this weekend

NoMa in Color Nights Out: Thu., 5-7 p.m., Third Street Art Garden; 3rd Street and N Street NW; L Street and 1st Street NE; 1st Street and Peirce Street NE (map)

The Official Great Lakes Brewing Company 35th Anniversary Party: Thu., Churchkey (Northwest D.C.), free entry

PARK(ing) Day: Fri, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., various locations, free

DC Comedy Festival: Through Sat., Dupont Underground, $25

Homecoming at President Lincoln’s Cottage: Sat., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Northwest D.C., free

Lotus Festival of Food and Culture: Through Sun., Chinatown Park, free

More things to do in Maryland

💃 20th Washington Ukrainian Festival: Fri. to Sun., St. Andrews Cathedral in Silver Spring, $20 entry

FYI: Proceeds to benefit humanitarian aid in Ukraine

The Great Frederick Fair: 9/15-9/23, Frederick, Maryland, admission is $8

DMV Overnight Cookout: Sat., Waldorf, $25-$50

Wheaton Ice Arena Open House: Sun., 9-11 a.m., Wheaton Ice Arena, free entry or $4 to skate

More things to do in Virginia

🎪 Cirque Du Soleil: ECHO: Through 10/22, Tysons II, $44-$64

Family Flashlight Farm & Corn Maze Nights: 9/15-9/16; 9/22-9/23; 9/29-9/30, Bluemont, Virginia, $15-$17

PerchFest: Fri. to Sun., The Perch @ Capital One Center in Tysons, free

NOVA Family Fair: Sat., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Vienna, free (registration requested)

Celebrate Virginia: Sat., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tysons Corner Center The Plaza, free entry, $40 for wine tasting

Beer in the Garden at The Farm at Halley Rise: Sat., noon to 3 p.m., Reston, $10 for ages 21+

Old Town Cocktail Week: Through Sun., Alexandria

