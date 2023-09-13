Raise a stein at these Oktoberfest celebrations in DC, Maryland and Virginia

Washington, D.C., may be more than 4,000 miles away from Munich, Germany, but that doesn’t mean you have to fly to raise a stein to Oktoberfest.

The 188th Oktoberfest in Bavaria from Sept. 16 to Oct. 3 is expected to draw millions of visitors. Only six traditional Munich breweries are allowed to serve their brews: Augustiner, Hacker-Pschorr, Löwenbräu, Paulaner, Spaten and Staatliches Hofbräuhaus.

While those beers are mostly German-style lagers, many of the Oktoberfest brews you find in the U.S. are red-hued, slightly sweet beers known as a Märzen — and actually may be pretty similar to the beers served at the first festivals in the early 1800s, according to Food and Wine.

Beer lovers around the D.C. area can join in on the legendary beer festival at breweries, German-style beer halls and beyond.

Prost!

Oktoberfest in D.C.

Atlas Oktoberfest Party

📅 Thu., 9/14, 6-8 p.m.

📍 Atlas Brew Works Half Street Brewery & Tap Room (1201 Half Street Southeast, Washington, D.C.)

💲 $35

🔗 Details

Celebrate the release of Atlas’ Marzen Lager Festbier with an open bar, brats, pretzels and polka music.

Oktoberfest Weekend at The Wharf

📅 Fri. to Sun.

📍 The Wharf

💲 Free entry

🔗 Details

The Wiener 500 Dachshund Dash from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday is one of the doggone cutest things about Oktoberfest in the District; you can register your Dachshund here for $30. Proceeds benefit Rural Dog Rescue. Viewers can arrive early to get a spot or watch on one of the two jumbotrons.

You’ll also find polka dancing on Friday (7-9 p.m.) and a stein hoisting competition on Sunday (2-5 p.m.) at participating restaurants, including Boardwalk Bar & Arcade, Brighton SW1, Canopy Central, Cantina Bambina, Easy Company, H-Bar at Hyatt House, Kaliwa, Kirwans On The Wharf, Lucky Buns, Whiskey Charlie and Rappahannock Oyster Bar.

Hotel Hive Oktoberfest Rooftop Party

📅 9/16, 5 p.m.

📍 2224 F Street Northwest NW, D.C.

💲 $40 for general admission

🔗 Details

Hotel Hive’s expansive rooftop near the Foggy Bottom Metro station is hosting a party with all-you-can-drink beer and a live oompah band. Table and couch bookings cost extra.

Wunder Garten's 9th Annual Oktoberfest Festival

📅 9/15 to 10/15

📍 Wunder Garten (1101 First Street NE, Washington, D.C.)

💲 Free entry

🔗 Details

This beer garden boasts “the DMV’s largest and most festive Oktoberfest.” Between the traditional tapping of the keg on Friday, Sept. 15, and the festival’s close, you can join the “Bavarian Olympics,” dive into a beer foam dance party and polka along to DJs and oompah bands while sampling traditional Märzen-style brews and German food.

Wunder Garten encourages everyone to dress in traditional German outfits for a chance to win on-the-spot prizes.

Special events include PRIDEtoberfest on Sept. 28, Yappy Hour on Sundays from noon to 3 p.m.

Midlands Beer Garden Oktoberfest

📅 9/15 to 10/1

📍 3333 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, D.C.

💲 Free entry

🔗 Details

The Michigan football and Lions bar says it will serve $6 pints and $12 steins and food specials. Want to show off your strength? Half-Time Hoists are scheduled during the Michigan games on 9/16, 9/23 and 9/30.

Dacha Oktoberfests

💲 Free admission

A Decade of Dacha Oktoberfest is a two-week celebration at the beer garden’s Shaw location (1600 7th St NW) featuring brews, competitions and dog-friendly fun.

Dacha’s Navy Yard location (79 Potomac Ave SE) will host a kickoff party on Saturday, 9/16, starting with a ceremonial keg tapping at 2 p.m. A polka band, Bavarian dancers, a boot-holding contest, a German spelling bee, a pretzel eating contest and a Rock Creek Kings concert are on tap the rest of the day.

Oktoberfest celebrations in Maryland

OktoberFEST Kickoff at Old Town Pour House

📅Fri, 9/16, 6-9 p.m.

📍 Old Town Pour House (Downtown Crown - Gaithersburg)

💲 $25

🔗 Details

The ticket price gets you a spread of German snacks, including beer brat bites and pretzel bites, two drink tickets and some Oktoberfest music.

Mount Airy Oktoberfest

📅 Sat., 9/23, noon to 6 p.m.

📍 Downtown Mount Airy

💲 Free entry

🔗 Details

Two stages of live music, axe throwing and more will entertain all ages while kids hop on a moon bounce and inflatable obstacle course. Mount Airy’s own Liquidity Aleworks will pour German-style beers. You can also check out German-themed specials at local restaurants.

PIKEtoberfest

📅 Sun., 10/1, noon to 4 p.m.

📍 Pike & Rose in Bethesda

💲 Free entry

🔗 Details

Owen’s Ordinary will host the beer garden for this dog- and kid-friendly Oktoberfest with live music, a makers market, games and more. RSVP for a chance to win a $100 gift card.

Gaithersburg Oktoberfest

📅 Sun., 10/8, noon to 5 p.m.

📍 Bohrer Park (506 South Frederick Avenue)

💲 Free entry

🔗 Details

Bring the whole family for a day of live entertainment, Bavarian music, dancing and fall-themed activities and of course beer, non-alcoholic beer, mead and cider. Food will be available for purchase. Admission, shuttles and parking are free.

Guinness Open Gate Brewery

📅 9/23-9/24; 9/29-10/1; 10/6-10/8

📍 5001 Washington Blvd, Halethorpe, Maryland

💲 Free (general admission)/$25-$595 (VIP experiences)

🔗 Details

German food is taking over the menu at Guiness’ outpost near Baltimore, and five German-style beers will be available. It’s free to go and enjoy the live music.

VIP experiences range from a guided tasting of Oktoberfest brews ($25) and a Beer & Breakfast Experience ($45).

(If you’re craving a taste of Ireland, the brewery is celebrating Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day 9/15-9/17).

Frederick’s Oktoberfest

📅 9/29-9/30

📍 Frederick Fairgrounds

💲 $6-$12 for adult admission

🔗 Details

Frederick’s Oktoberfest has indoor and outdoor tents with beer, food and live music during the last weekend of September.

Friday is for people aged 21 and up only, while Saturday’s festival will be for all ages with plenty of fun activities for kids.

You can save a couple of dollars on admission by purchasing tickets online in advance.

Oktoberfest in Virginia

Shipgarten Oktoberfest

📅 Kickoff 9/16

📍 Shipgarten in McLean, Virginia

💲 Free entry

🔗 Details

Tyson’s Biergarten, within the outdoor food and drink hall Shipgarten, is celebrating multiple rounds of Oktoberfest.

The celebrations kick off at 1:15 p.m. Saturday with the tapping of a keg flown in from Germany. Contests, beer specials, live music and DJs are all on tap. It’s also dog-friendly and welcomes kids -- costumed character appearances are on the schedule for many Sundays.

Look for more festivals on their calendar.

Oktoberfest All Day Launch Party

📅 9/16, noon until 1:30 a.m.

📍 Alexandria Bier Garten (710 King Street)

💲 Free entry

🔗 Details

Raise a stein in the indoor beer garden, Hofbrau Game Room or rooftop. There will be a live band from 1-4 p.m. and traditional music all day. You can purchase a ticket ($7 before fees) to get a half-liter beer and shooter. Check here for more Oktoberfest special events.

Lovettsville Oktoberfest

📅 9/22-9/23

📍 Lovettsville, Virginia

💲 Free entry; tickets cost $9

🔗 Details

Lovettsville goes big on Oktoberfest -- the town says its two-day celebration is one of the best in the world.

Wiener dog races, stein hoisting and hauling competitions, a beer garden on the Town Green and a family-friendly parade are just some of the events on the schedule. Tickets can be purchased in advance for a discount. Stay tuned for more details.

Fort Belvoir Oktoberfest

📅 9/28-10/1

📍 Fremont Field, North Post of Fort Belvoir

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Fort Belvoir is opening its gates for anyone to celebrate Oktoberfest with carnival rides, live music, the dog- and stroller-friendly Volksmarch 5k and plenty of beer.

Parking, admission, music and the Volksmarch are free. Wristbands for unlimited rides cost $27-$35. Bring cash for food and drink purchases.

Vienna Oktoberfest

📅 10/7, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

📍 Historic Church Street, Vienna, Virginia

💲 Free entry

🔗 Details

Three stages of live entertainment, beers from local breweries, kids’ activities and a local marketplace are on tap. Almost all the kids’ activities are free, according to the event’s FAQ.

A free shuttle will run between the Vienna Metro station, James Madison High School and the festival.

More Oktoberfest events this weekend

Middleburg Oktoberfest

9/16, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., S. Madison & Federal Streets, Middleburg, Virginia, free entry

Oktoberfest at the Swiss Bakery

9/17 and 10/15, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., free entry

Wheatland Spring Farm + Brewery 5th Annual Oktoberfest

9/16-9/17, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Waterford, Virginia, free entry

List of Oktoberfest 2023 events in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

7 Locks Oktoberfest

Fri., 9/22, 5-10 p.m., 12227 Wilkins Avenue, Rockville, Maryland, free entry

Oktoberfest Beer Tasting, Dinner, Dance, at German-American Heritage Museum

9/29, German-American Heritage Museum of the USA (719 6th Street NW, Washington, D.C.), $59-$75

Family-friendly

Oktoberfest at The Boro

9/23, 2-5 p.m., 8350 Broad Street, Tysons, Virginia, free entry

Family-friendly

Oktoberfest on the Plaza

9/22-9/24, Courthouse Plaza (2300 Clarendon Boulevard, Arlington, Virginia), free admission

Dog-friendly

Montgomery Parks Ale Trail

9/24, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lake Needwood, free entry

Family-friendly

Oktoberfest Bar Crawl

9/30, Dupont area of Washington D.C., $10

Senior Services of Alexandria Oktoberfest fundraiser

10/4, Port City Brewing (3950 Wheeler Ave, Alexandria, Virginia), $75+

Woodworkers Club Annual Oktoberfest Festival & Craft Fair

Sat., 10/7, Rockville, free entry

Family-friendly

Oktoberfest at John Carlyle Square

10/21, John Carlyle Square in Old Town Alexandria, free entry

