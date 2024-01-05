The Weekend Scene: 10+ things to do to kick off 2024 around DC

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks delivered straight to your inbox — every Wednesday

Happy New Year! 2024 got off to a rockin’ start with an earthquake centered in Rockville, and Storm Team4 is keeping an eye on a little snow, then plenty of rain for Saturday. We’re taking those as signs for an exciting year to come.

We’re already counting down to plenty of goodness…

But until then, we have fun fitness, shows with some surprising twists and more to fill up these cold January days.

Elvis Birthday Fight Club

📅 Fri. and Sat.

📍 GALA Hispanic Theatre

💲 $33

🔗 Details

The zany wrestling show celebrating The King’s birthday is back for its 13th year, so those entering the ring should expect some side-splitting bad luck. Get ready for seven rounds of cartoonish fisticuffs featuring a secret list of celebrities, pop stars and politicians (well, impersonators) with burlesque breaks and the fight club’s inaugural drag performance.

Shows will begin at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. each night; it will also be in Baltimore next weekend.

Musicals you can sing along to

Two jukebox musicals – shows powered by some of your favorite songs – will be in D.C. for a couple more weekends, through Jan. 14.

“As You Like It” at the Shakespeare Theatre Company has the Bard’s romantic comedy come together with The Beatles music and a ‘60s setting.

Fans of The Avett Brothers and roots music should check out “Swept Away”, which recently extended its run at Arena Stage.

Sandbox VR

📍 McLean, Virginia

💲 $50-$55 per person

🔗 Details

Strap on a virtual reality headset and enter a different dimension where you journey to space, fight off a zombie ambush or test your fortitude in Squid Game.

Sandbox VR just opened in December and, unlike some other VR arcades we’ve visited, this one has you wear sensors on your ankles and wrists for a full-body immersive experience.

You can book a room for two to six players, which includes 30 minutes of gameplay where you move around the room wielding swords, firing lasers and dodging enemies.

It would be a fun, weather-proof birthday outing for any gamer Capricorns or Aquarians! Guests must be 48 inches or taller to play, and people under 18 must be accompanied by a guardian.

ICYMI: Great museum exhibits

January is the perfect time to revisit a favorite museum and catch up on what’s new.

If you missed seeing Oprah’s portrait debut at the National Portrait Gallery over the busy holiday season, now is a great time to go.

One of the most big-deal exhibits to open in the District last year, the National Gallery of Art’s Mark Rothko: Paintings on Paper, is worth checking out before it closes at the end of March. You may encounter a line, so be patient!

At the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton, Virginia, you can visit the 9th Annual Workhouse Glass National through Jan. 14 in the Vulcan Gallery, showcasing local and national artists; and Kinetic Candy exhibit through Feb. 4.

The Glenstone Museum in Maryland recently opened “Iconoclasts,” and its retrospective on the work of minimalist painter Ellsworth Kelly is on display through March. Make sure to reserve tickets early. Admission is also guaranteed for students and visitors who arrive via the RideOn bus.

Concerts this weekend

Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Birchmere, $49.50

Multi-Grammy-winning country and bluegrass legend. Details.

Jackie and the Treehorns, 8 p.m. Saturday, Pie Shop, $15

Prolific and inventive alternative rock from Alexandria. Details.

Things to do in D.C.

First Friday Art Walk - Dupont

Fri., 6-8 p.m., free

Your Rich BFF: Vivian Tu

Sat., Miracle Theatre, $29.50+

Reopening: “Beyond the Light”

Fri., ARTECHOUSE, $26+

Last chance: Georgetown Glow

Through Sun., free

Book talk: “King: A Life” by Jonathan Eig

Mon., 7 p.m., National Museum of African American History & Culture, free (in-person and virtual)

Things to do in Maryland

Film Screening: “The Endless Summer”

Thurs., 7 p.m., Gateway Arts Center in Brentwood, free

C&O Canal Sunset Hike and Bonfire by REI

Fri., 3:30 p.m., Potomac, $60-$90

Artful Afternoon

Sun., 1-3 p.m., Greenbelt Community Center, free

Book talk on Black surgeons in the Civil War

Sun., 2 p.m., National Museum of Health and Medicine in Silver Spring, free

Things to do in Virginia

Last chance: Bull Run Festival of Lights and Meadowlark’s Winter Walk of Lights

Open through Sun.

Visions of Resilience: Art for Climate Justice

Opening reception Fri., open through 1/27, Del Ray Artisans gallery in Alexandria, free

The D.C. Big Flea & Antiques Market

Sat. and Sun., Dulles Expo Center, $10 (adults over 12)

Navidad Flamenca

Sat., 7 p.m., McLean Community Center’s Alden Theatre, $20-$30

