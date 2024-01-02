Small earthquake in Rockville felt miles away

A small earthquake in Rockville, Maryland, shook communities and was felt as far away as West Virginia, overnight Tuesday.

The earthquake happened at about 12:50 a.m. and had a magnitude of 2.3, about the same energy release as a bolt of lightning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS.) The epicenter of the earthquake was near Lakewood Country Club in Rockville.

No damage or injuries have been reported, authorities said.

Map courtesy of the USGS. Each dot is a report from a member of the public reporting what they felt.

Did you feel it?

People reported to the USGS that they felt the earthquake in Montgomery, Frederick and Howard counties, and as far as West Virginia. Some weak shaking was reported in Northern Virginia by early morning.

People quickly took to social media to describe what they felt and heard. Some said it woke them up, others were surprised it happened at the start of 2024.

"So there was an earthquake in Rockville, Maryland. That’s 17 miles from me. Is 2024 really starting this way? #Earthquake #DMV," @ScarlettYoli wrote on X.

"Yes I felt it and I live in Rockville. I heard it too. Sounded like a train but different," @Nicole01876101 wrote.

"Rattled our house here in Rockville for a few seconds," @JStantonDC wrote.

"Don’t think you could have missed it here in Potomac. It was very loud and lasted about 15 seconds," @RealPotatus.

How does it compare to the 2011 earthquake?

The 2024 shaker was much less intense than the damaging 5.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Virginia in 2011.

The 2011 earthquake was a thousand times stronger than the one recorded in Rockville and released as much energy as an average tornado, USGS said. It caused about $200 million to $300 million in damages, including to the Washington Monument and National Cathedral.

Earthquakes on the East Coast are felt differently than those that occur in the west, U.S. Geological Survey scientist Thomas Pratt told NBC Washington when we looked back on the quake.

"Eastern U.S. earthquakes are felt much more widely that the western U.S. because the rocks in the continent are much colder, they’re much older and they’re much stronger," Pratt said. "So, the energy gets transmitted much more effectively."

About a million earthquakes with a 2.3 magnitude are recorded yearly worldwide, according to the USGS.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.