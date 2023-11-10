The Weekend Scene: 10+ things to do in the DC area on Veterans Day weekend

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks delivered straight to your inbox — every Wednesday

The bad news: If you planned to say goodbye to the pandas at the National Zoo this weekend… well, they've already left D.C. and landed safely in China.

We'll miss Mei Xiang, Tian Tian and their offspring Xiao Qi Ji. But we still have the photos, the memories, Tommy’s giant farewell card and our next obsession, Basil the one-eyed Virginia rescue opossum.

We have good news, too! We've got many ways to soothe your soul and fill your weekend: patriotic concerts for Veterans Day, delicious food for Pupusa Day, sparkling celebrations for Diwali, plus a bunch of Christmas markets so you can start your holiday shopping.

Saturday will have pleasant, if cool, weather for hiking, and all National Park Service entry fees will be waived for Veterans Day.

Here's what else to do in D.C. this weekend.

Eastern Market 150th Anniversary

📅 Fri. to Sun.

📍 Southeast D.C.

🔗 Details

The mother of all D.C. food halls will host a weekend of special events in honor of its 150th birthday.

Novemberfest on Friday from 6-9 p.m. is a 21+ fundraiser featuring limited edition Atlas Brew Works beer and live music from the Rock Creek Kings. Tickets cost $25 and include one food/beverage ticket.

Daytime festivities continue on Saturday and Sunday with live music on stage at 7th Street and North Carolina Avenue SE.

You'll also find a wide range of family-friendly activities including a silhouette artist, walking tours, Washington Commanders cheerleaders and a butcher's demo on breaking down a chicken (just in time for Thanksgiving).

See Huntley from "The Voice" perform in Fredericksburg

And this weekend, you have three chances to see Huntley perform live on his home turf.

Catch him at three venues in Fredericksburg:

6 Bears & A Goat Brewing Company : Thurs., 6-7 p.m.

: Thurs., 6-7 p.m. Castiglia's Italian Restaurant : Fri., 8-10 p.m.

: Fri., 8-10 p.m. Billiken's Smokehouse: Sun., 1-3 p.m.

Then, tune in to "The Voice" on Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC4.

Comedian PT Bratton filming “You’re Welcome for My Service” comedy show

📅 Sat., 7:30 p.m.

📍 Veterans Growing America at Potomac Town Center in Woodbridge, Virginia

💲 Donation based on Indiegogo

🔗 Details

Veterans Day

📅 Sat.

Veterans Day on Saturday is a chance to thank and celebrate all those who have served in the U.S. Military.

Many nationwide retailers will also offer giveaways to servicemembers.

Celebrate Diwali

Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, is among the most important holidays in India and culminates on Sunday.

It’s also one of the biggest festivals held at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir spiritual center in Beltsville.

Expect luminous lights, sweets and good food, then fireworks Sunday night. If you can’t make it this weekend, there will be a kids' Diwali celebration next Saturday (11/18). The temple tells us it’s free and open to the public; here’s more info.

At VisArts in Rockville, the whole family can enjoy Diwali crafts for $5 per person on Saturday.

Want to celebrate Diwali in Virginia? National Landing’s Water Park plans to host dancing, a DJ, sparklers and more from 6-9 p.m. Friday.

National Harbor tree lighting and fireworks

📅 Sat.

📍 National Harbor

💲 Tree lighting is free

🔗 Details

National Harbor will light up its 60-foot LED Christmas tree for the first time on Saturday at 5:30 p.m., followed by fireworks. If you miss Sunday's event, Christmas tree light shows will happen nightly and you can watch fireworks at 5:30 p.m. every Saturday through Dec. 30.

On Saturday, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be visiting the Capital Wheel for some extra magical holiday memories. Rides cost $13.50 for children and $17 for adults.

Holiday markets this weekend

Ready to start your holiday and hostess shopping? Not only can you shop and sip a cocktail at Tysons Corner Center now, you can find plenty of holiday markets around.

In Virginia:

Northern Virginia Christmas Market

Fri., Sat. and Sun., Dulles Expo Center, $8

In Maryland:

Strathmore Museum Shop Holiday Market

Thurs. to Sun., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 10701 Rockville Pike, North Bethesda, free, suggested $10 donation

Holiday Makers Market

Sat. and Sun., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Grand Corner Avenue in Rio Lakefront, Gaithersburg, free entry

Here Come the Holidays Art Market

Sat., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Arts Barn and Kentlands Mansion (311 and 320 Kent Square Road in Gaithersburg), free admission

Danish Christmas Bazaar

Sat., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saint Elizabeth's Church (917 Montrose Road, Rockville), free

FYI: Cash or check only for purchases

Sunday is Pupusa Day

In El Salvador, the second Sunday of November is known as Pupusa Day, a delicious party for the crispy and cheesy Salvadoran national dish.

Pupusas are an important dish to D.C., too, where the area’s large Salvadoran population has fueled and fed the city's hunger for pupusas since the ‘80s.

El Tamarindo is not just celebrating Pupusa Day. They're in the middle of Pupusa Week, collaborating with other chefs on limited edition items like vegan, soul food, pastrami and teriyaki pupusas. It culminates Sunday in the Pupusas for the People Party with all-you-can-eat pupusas, a rum tasting, music, dance, kid-friendly activities and more. Tickets cost $25.

Another option is at the La Cosecha food hall in NoMa. La Casita Pupuseria will have live music and pupusa stickers all weekend. All month, sales of their horchata coffee cocktail will benefit the Latino Economic Development Center.

Concerts in DC this weekend

Codeine, 8 p.m. Friday, Black Cat, $25

Pioneering slowcore band reunited to tour its 1992 LP “Dessau,” which didn’t get released until last year. The plodding pace adds real weight to some very dark music. Details.

Rod Wave, 8 p.m. Sunday, Capital One Arena, $200+ (as of Friday morning)

Known for bringing a soulful voice to instrumentally-backed raps, Rod Wave rounds out his tour with openers Ari Lennox, Toosii and EElmatic. Details.

More things to do in Washington DC

Exhibit: Khalid Thompson "Chromatic Rhythms"

Through 11/30, Rhizome DC, free

Opening reception Sat.

HBCU First LOOK Film Festival 2023

Fri., Howard University, $30+

CRY ABOUT IT: Taylor Swift vs Olivia Rodrigo DJ Night

Fri., Union Stage, $20

Rock the Core Cider and Beer Festival

Sat., 2-4:30 p.m., Hook Hall, $24.99

The-Dream show

Sun., noon, Songbyrd (Northeast D.C.), $19.32 (including fees)

Mooncake Workshop

Sun., 6:30 p.m., La Cosecha @ The Union Market District, $75

More things to do in Maryland

Big Dill: World's Largest Pickle Party

Fri. to Sun., Power Plant Live in Baltimore, $14.99-$38.99

“Fiddler on the Roof” at Olney Theater

Opens Weds., runs through 12/31, 2001 Olney-Sandy Spring Road, $35-$101

PRJC Presents: The Seth Kibel Quintet featuring Flo Anito

Sun., 1:30-4:30 p.m., Rosensteel Hall in Silver Spring, $22.50 (nonmembers), free for students with ID

Paranormal Cirque (ages 13+)

Thurs. to Sun., Waldorf, $20-$60

FYI: Attendees aged 13 to 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian over 21

More things to do in Virginia

Taylor Tomlinson: The Have It All Tour

Weds. to Sat., Capital One Hall in Tysons, $29.75+

Alexandria Film Festival

Fri. to Sun., various locations, free screenings on Friday; screenings $15

Revolutionary War Day

Sat., 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., George Mason’s Gunston Hall in Lorton, $10

Arlington Hard Cider & Doughnut Fest

Sat., Arlington Rooftop Bar and Grill, $21.99-$28.99

