DC Michelin Guide: 2 restaurants with international food flare earn star

Two D.C. restaurants with culture-focused cuisine have earned a Michelin Guide star.
The Michelin Guide held its annual award ceremony in New York on Tuesday, an event that has been held in D.C. in recent years. A one star equals “high quality cooking, worth a stop,” according to a release from the Michelin Guide.
“The Michelin Guide inspection team is delighted [to] add the international flavors of Causa and Rania to the Washington selection of Starred establishments,” the International Director of the Michelin Guides, Gwendal Poullennec said in a release. “These world-class restaurants blend tradition with innovation to deliver a delicious meal and memorable experience.”
Causa is a Peruvian tasting counter by Chef Carlos Delgado in Shaw's Blagden Alley. The Michelin Guide said the tasting menu, “takes diners on a journey of flavors inspired by the topography of Peru.”
We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.
Rania, a fine dining Indian spot in Penn Quarter, received a star for its “inventive” menu, the guide said.
“Thank you @michelinguide 🙏🥂 Rania and Chef Chetan Shetty are honored to receive one Michelin star this year,” Rania wrote on Instagram.
In addition, four D.C. hospitality professionals were honored with special awards:
- Daniel Todd, The Dabney, Michelin Exceptional Cocktails Award
- Sarah Thompson, Queen's English, Michelin Sommelier Award
- Ryan Ratino, Jônt, Michelin Young Chef Award
- Giuseppe Formica, Fiola, Michelin Outstanding Service Award
Chef Ratino said in a release he is honored that Jônt retained its stars and "will always have our eye on a third star!"
The Michelin Guide has awarded stars to 25 restaurants in the D.C. area. Here's a full list of the delicious restaurants.
Earlier this month, the Michelin Guide released its new Bib Gourmand selections, including two stops perfect for breakfast lovers.