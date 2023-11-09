DC Michelin Guide: 2 restaurants with international food flare earn star

Two D.C. restaurants with culture-focused cuisine have earned a Michelin Guide star.

The Michelin Guide held its annual award ceremony in New York on Tuesday, an event that has been held in D.C. in recent years. A one star equals “high quality cooking, worth a stop,” according to a release from the Michelin Guide.

“The Michelin Guide inspection team is delighted [to] add the international flavors of Causa and Rania to the Washington selection of Starred establishments,” the International Director of the Michelin Guides, Gwendal Poullennec said in a release. “These world-class restaurants blend tradition with innovation to deliver a delicious meal and memorable experience.”

Causa is a Peruvian tasting counter by Chef Carlos Delgado in Shaw's Blagden Alley. The Michelin Guide said the tasting menu, “takes diners on a journey of flavors inspired by the topography of Peru.”

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Rania, a fine dining Indian spot in Penn Quarter, received a star for its “inventive” menu, the guide said.

“Thank you @michelinguide 🙏🥂 Rania and Chef Chetan Shetty are honored to receive one Michelin star this year,” Rania wrote on Instagram.

In addition, four D.C. hospitality professionals were honored with special awards:

Daniel Todd, The Dabney, Michelin Exceptional Cocktails Award

Sarah Thompson, Queen's English, Michelin Sommelier Award

Ryan Ratino, Jônt, Michelin Young Chef Award

Giuseppe Formica, Fiola, Michelin Outstanding Service Award

Chef Ratino said in a release he is honored that Jônt retained its stars and "will always have our eye on a third star!"

The Michelin Guide has awarded stars to 25 restaurants in the D.C. area. Here's a full list of the delicious restaurants.

Earlier this month, the Michelin Guide released its new Bib Gourmand selections, including two stops perfect for breakfast lovers.