SEE IT: Pandas bid D.C. farewell after decades at National Zoo

Nov. 8, 2023 was a historic day in Washington D.C.

For the first time in 23 years, the giant panda exhibit at the Smithsonian National Zoo is empty.

Crowds gathered outside the zoo to watch the panda-branded FedEx trucks creep up Connecticut Avenue on their way to Dulles International Airport -- with pandas Tian Tian, Mei Xiang and Xiao Qi Ji safely in tow.

It was an emotional day for panda-lovers in the District, as people said farewell to beloved local icons that some in the city have never lived without.

The panda departure has larger implications for international relations, conservation efforts and tourism in D.C.

But for now, as we sniffle over the loss of our floofy friends, here's a look at some iconic images from the pandas' farewell, and a look back on the pandas' time at the National Zoo.