Spooky Halloween Recipes: Tasty, Yet Terrifying!

News4's Megan McGrath has these creative ideas to add some spookiness to your Halloween spread.

Megan McGrath, News4

Halloween "Bat Wings"

whole chicken wings (tips on)

1 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup hoisin sauce

1 cup honey

3 tablespoons fish sauce

3 tablespoons sesame oil

3 garlic cloves, crushed

1 tablespoon fresh ginger, peeled and grated

3-4 drops black gel food coloring

Mix all the ingredients in a large bowl. Take a quarter of the marinade and soak the wings for one hour. Place the remaining, unused marinade aside. Spread wings on a roasting rack on top of a cookie sheet, and bake at 350 degrees until cooked through — about 15-20 minutes to an internal temperature of 165 degrees.

In a saucepan, bring the reserved marinade to a rolling boil for five minutes until it thickens. Brush the glaze onto the cooked wings and serve.

Pumpkin Head Beef Pies

1 lb ground beef

1 onion, chopped

1 jalapeño, chopped

1 pack taco seasoning

water

1 cup shredded cheddar

frozen empanada dough (thawed) or rollout pie crust

Sauté ground beef with onion and jalapeño until brown. Drain the fat. Add taco season and 2/3 cup water. Cook until the water is absorbed. Cool the meat to room temperature, and add the shredded cheddar.

Using a cookie cutter, cut empanada dough (or pie crust) into pumpkin shapes. You'll need two "pumpkins" for each pie. Cut eye and mouth holes into the top dough layer.

Spoon two tablespoons of the meat mixture onto the bottom "pumpkin." Wet the edges with water. Put on the top "face" dough layer, and pinch edges to seal. Use a fork to crimp the edges.

Bake at 350 degrees until golden brown.

Pumpkin Spice Cake

2 boxes of spice cake mix

eggs

vegetable oil

1 can white frosting, colored with orange food coloring

green ice cream cone

Make the spice cakes per the instructions on the box (eggs, oil and water). Bake the two cakes in well-greased bundt pans.

Cool and cut, making a flat surface. Spread on some frosting, and stack the cakes to form a pumpkin shape.

Put a green ice cream cone into the hole for the stem.