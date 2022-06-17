Something in the Water

‘Something in the Water' Begins in DC; 6 Taken to Hospitals Due to Heat

The three-day music festival, hosted by Pharrell, kicked off Friday in downtown D.C.

By Walter Morris, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

D.C.'s nearly triple-digit temperatures didn't keep crowds away from attending day one of the Something in the Water music festival. Despite the heat, spirits were high Friday as Independence Avenue was transformed into festival grounds.

Some of the biggest names in music are set to hit the festival's three stages over the next three days. The lineup boasts artists including Ozuna, Anderson .Paak, and Usher, and crowds grew consistently throughout Friday afternoon.

However, the heat was a challenge for some. Six people were taken from the festival to hospitals Friday evening for heat-related illnesses, D.C Fire & EMS said. No one had a life-threatening condition.

Many more people were treated by D.C. Fire & EMS personnel on site as well, but they were able to be cooled down and returned without incident, officials said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Things to Do DC Jun 16

The Weekend Scene: Juneteenth and 15+ Things to Do in the DC Area

Washington DC Jun 10

These DC Roads Will Close for ‘Something in the Water' Festival

This is the first year for the festival here in D.C. Music superstar Pharrell began it in Virginia Beach, but decided to move it to the District back in April.

"It's an amazing experience, you know? Yeah, I'm from the 757 area but I relocated to Washington, D.C., so it's definitely a great experience," said attendee Meagan Jones on Friday. "I love seeing like the scenic view and it's amazing."

"Virginia [Beach], it's like a smaller city, of course," said another attendee. "I think that the city had a hard time you know, managing all the crowds, but D.C. is kind of made for that. Definitely a different vibe, not on the beach like it was in Virginia."

Across the board, people who spokes to News4 at the festival seemed excited to see Pharrell hit the stage Saturday and see the famous friends he brings out Friday night until the gates tonight close at 11:30 p.m.

It'll all kick off again Saturday starting at 2 p.m.

This article tagged under:

Something in the WaterTHE SCENEThings to Do DCPharrell Williams
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us