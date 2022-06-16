The Weekend Scene: Juneteenth and 15+ Things to Do in the DC Area

Want to get The Weekend Scene early? Sign up for our newsletter to get our favorite weekend events delivered to your inbox every Wednesday.

Juneteenth, a national holiday marking the end of slavery in the United States, is Sunday.

It’s been called the United States’ second independence day. It’s a day for activism, learning about Black history and joy — often observed with picnics and red foods.

Free community celebrations in the D.C. area include Steps Toward Freedom: A Juneteenth Remembrance (Thursday, concerts at 5 and 6:30 p.m., Alexandria), the National Archives’ Juneteenth Family Day (Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.), the Prince George’s County Juneteenth Hybrid Festival (Saturday, Watkins Regional Park, noon-5 p.m.), Juneteenth Sisterhood Supper (Saturday, 2-6 p.m., Oxon Run Park), the Fauquier County Juneteenth 2nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration (Sunday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Main Street, Warrenton, Virginia) and a Juneteenth: Freedom Day Celebration (Sunday 2-4 p.m., National Harbor).

Here's our full roundup of Juneteenth celebrations, events and observances.

The weekend has many reasons to come together.

Megaproducer and musician Pharrell Williams will bring thousands of people down to the National Mall to celebrate Juneteenth and hear music from big-name artists.

There’s also Father’s Day and a special moment for Nationals fans as the team retires Ryan Zimmerman’s No. 11 jersey.

Thursday Pick

Sunset Cinema at The Wharf: "Black Panther"

June 16, 7:30 p.m.

Transit Pier at The Wharf

The whole family is invited to watch Marvel’s “Black Panther.”

Something in the Water

Friday to Sunday

Independence Avenue

Something in the Water will offer three days of music against the backdrop of the U.S. Capitol and Washington Monument. Passes cost $449.50, including fees.

The eclectic lineup includes Chloe X Halle, Calvin Harris, Dave Matthews Band, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Run the Jewels, T.I. and Usher. 21 Savage and Tyler, the Creator, who recently released a new song with Pharrell, are set to take the stage. The go-go musicians Backyard Band, Rare Essence and Sound of the City also will perform.

What's Out There Weekend

Saturday and Sunday

Enjoy free, expert-led tours of 25 sites around the D.C. area, including Howard University, Theodore Roosevelt Island, the National Cathedral, the Watergate complex, the National Cathedral and more. Tours of the Franklin Delano Roosevelt memorial are fully accessible, and the Gallaudet University tour will be led by an ASL guide with voice interpreters. You must register in advance for all tours.

Ryan Zimmerman Weekend

Friday and Saturday

Nationals Park

Ryan Zimmerman played his entire MLB career for Washington, and no other Nationals player will wear No. 11 after his jersey is retired this weekend.

Honor Zimmerman’s career on Friday and Saturday as the Nats face the Phillies at Nationals Park. Friday’s game (set for 7:05 p.m.) will include a live Q&A with Ryan Zimmerman and other former Nats players, plus a giveaway of Employee #11 shirts sponsored by Budweiser to the first 25,000 fans aged 21 and up.

The retirement ceremony will begin at 3:15 p.m. before Saturday’s game at 4:35 p.m. Doors open at 2:30 p.m., and the first 10,000 fans under 12 will get a T-shirt.

Alexandria Portside Festival

Friday 6-9 p.m. and Saturday 1-9 p.m.

Waterfront Park

Live jazz, poetry readings and Port City Brewing Company craft beers take center stage at this free festival at Alexandria’s Waterfront Park. There will also be an open house aboard the tall ship Providence (1-4 p.m. Saturday).

14th Annual Columbia Heights Day

Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Columbia Heights

This street festival spans various locations throughout Columbia Heights and offers an extensive list of activities. Beginning with a puppet show at Tubman Elementary School and ending with a performance by DJ DinoVersace at 14th and Girard Stage, this event showcases all the Columbia Heights community has to offer. Participating businesses will offer special discounts to attendees, including a $10 cookie sampler from Sticky Fingers Sweets & Eats bakery. This event is free and open to the public.

2022 Chinatown Community Festival

Saturday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Chinatown Park, I Street NW (corner of 5th Street and Massachusetts Avenue)

The Mayor’s Office on Asian and Pacific Islander Affairs (MOAPIA) presents a celebration of diverse Asian communities in D.C., with lion dance performances, a tai chi demonstration, henna design, calligraphy and vendors. The celebration includes a free walk-up COVID vaccination clinic from DC Health, offering vaccines for ages 5 and up. Register to attend this free event.

ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk

Saturday, registration begins at 7 a.m.

Pentagon Row Courtyard (1101 S. Joyce St., Arlington, Virginia)

Prostate cancer is very treatable if caught early — and that’s why ZERO wants to raise awareness and funds to help fight the disease. This family-friendly walk and run has several events to try, plus a virtual option.

Free Pick

“Presente! A Latino History of the United States” Exhibit

Opens Saturday

National Museum of American History

Dubbed “the first physical presence of the National Museum of the American Latino,” this bilingual exhibit explores the cultural legacy of Latino people in the U.S. It opens Saturday.

Over The Edge for SOME

Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Washington Hilton

Thrill-seekers can rappel 150 feet down the Washington Hilton to benefit So Others Might Eat (SOME). There are 50 spots available. To participate, you must pay a $50 fee and commit to raising at least $1,500 for this charity.

Children’s Science Center Lab celebrating 7 years

Saturday; timed entry sessions begin at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Children’s Science Center Lab in Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax, Virginia

This lab devoted to introducing kids to STEM is celebrating seven years and unveiling a new 3D printer experience. Tickets cost $15.

“Something For The People"

Saturday, 4-8 p.m.

14th and U streets NW

A free alternative music festival is set to pop up at the Reeves Center on Saturday. New Impressionz, CCB and XIB will perform with sounds from Adobo DMV DJ Pedro Knight.

A Moechella March will depart at 4 p.m. from Black Lives Matter Plaza, then heads to the Reeves Center for music and festivities until 8 p.m.

Dad Jokes at Atlas Brew Works

Sunday, 1-6 p.m.

Atlas Ivy City Brewery & Tap Room (2052 West Virginia Ave. NE, #102)

Got a dad joke that can make someone LOL IRL? Try it on the bartenders at Atlas Brew Works. Free beers are on the house for anyone who gets a laugh with their cheesy joke.

Bachata Brunch: Fathers Day Edition

Sunday, June 19 at 3 p.m.

Public Bar Live, 8th Street NW

Teach Dad some new moves this Father’s Day at Bachata Brunch. The evening begins with a Bachata dance class by JLow, followed by open dancing with sounds by Jeffcarr, Dj Danny and Dj Alexito. This event is for ages 21 and up; the cover charge starts at $10 per person (going up after 4 p.m.).