Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum Reopens — for Now

The Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum on the National Mall reopens Friday. The museum was one of several Smithsonians that closed due to staff shortages related to COVID-19.

But if you want to check it out, you don't have a lot of time. The National Air and Space Museum will close again at the end of this month, on March 28, for renovations until the fall.

If you miss out, there's always the National Air and Space Museum's Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Virginia, which is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. You can find more information here.

The National Postal Museum is also reopening Friday. And, beginning Monday, the National Zoo and the National Museum of Natural History will again be open seven days per week.

If you do plan to visit, masks will no longer be required.