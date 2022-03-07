Smithsonian Ending Mask Mandates Friday

Visitors to the Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo will no longer be required to wear masks beginning Friday, March 11, the Smithsonian announced Monday.

The Smithsonian said the policy change reflects recent guidance from the CDC and local and national guidelines around indoor masking. The District of Columbia recently allowed its indoor mask mandate to expire.

People may still choose to wear masks during their visits.

The Smithsonian also announced the National Museum of Natural History and the National Zoo will again be open seven days a week, starting next Monday, March 14. Both have been operating on modified schedules due to COVID-19.

For now, most other Smithsonian museums will continue to follow modified schedules.