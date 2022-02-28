National Air and Space Museum in DC to Temporarily Reopen in March

The National Air and Space Museum on the National Mall will reopen temporarily in March before it closes again for remodeling, the Smithsonian said Monday.

The National Air and Space Museum will be open from Friday, March 11 through Sunday, March 27. It will operate on a Thursday to Sunday schedule from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Then, on Monday, March 28, it will close again until the fall for renovation works, the institution said.

The National Air and Space Museum’s Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Virginia, is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. You can find more information here.

Two other Smithsonian museums, which had been closed since Dec. 29 due to staffing shortages linked to COVID-19, will also reopen soon.

The Anacostia Community Museum will reopen Thursday, March 10. People can visit the center Wednesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

And starting March 11, the National Postal Museum will be open Friday to Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Some Smithsonian Museums and the National Zoo are still operating on modified schedules. You can find the hours here.