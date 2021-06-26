Retro Roller Rink Opens in Fairfax

A retro skating rink opens this weekend in the Mosaic District of Fairfax, Virginia.

Skateland has a checkerboard-printed rink set up on Strawberry Lane where you can glide around through Sept. 12.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

It’s open Monday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11:15 p.m. and Sunday from 9:45 a.m. to 8:45 p.m.

Tickets cost $15 for adults and $13 for kids. Skate rentals are included with your ticket (remember socks!), or you can bring your own. Lockers and skate aids are available to rent.

Skateland celebrates its grand opening Saturday with a disco-themed celebration with live music from Groovalicious. In honor of Pride Month, 50% of proceeds will be donated to Fairfax County Public Schools Pride.