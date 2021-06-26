Things to Do DC

Retro Roller Rink Opens in Fairfax

Put Mosaic Skateland on your list of fun things to do this summer in Virginia

By Sophia Barnes

A retro skating rink opens this weekend in the Mosaic District of Fairfax, Virginia.

Skateland has a checkerboard-printed rink set up on Strawberry Lane where you can glide around through Sept. 12.

It’s open Monday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11:15 p.m. and Sunday from 9:45 a.m. to 8:45 p.m.

Tickets cost $15 for adults and $13 for kids. Skate rentals are included with your ticket (remember socks!), or you can bring your own. Lockers and skate aids are available to rent.

Skateland celebrates its grand opening Saturday with a disco-themed celebration with live music from Groovalicious. In honor of Pride Month, 50% of proceeds will be donated to Fairfax County Public Schools Pride.

