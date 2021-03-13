Pi Day Specials, Deals and Freebies in the DC Area

Pi is the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter, and pie is probably the best circular food. On Sunday, you can celebrate the existence of both.

March 14 is a celebration of the number Pi — 3.14159 — and the best way to party on Pi Day is with pie.

Here are specials, deals and freebies to check out for Pi Day in D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

All-Purpose Shaw or All-Purpose Capitol Riverfront

1250 9th St NW or 79 Potomac Ave SE, Washington, D.C.

For savory lovers, the king of pie is pizza. At either of All Purpose’s two locations on Sunday, get two DC Brau Full Count lagers for $3.14 with the purchase of a pizza.

Blaze Pizza

College Park and Laurel

A pizza for $3.14? Yes, please. Download the Blaze Pizza app, sign up for a rewards account and you’ll be sent an offer for a discounted pizza — and it’s good through April 12, the company says. Here are the details.

Ice Cream Jubilee

Pick up in D.C. or choose delivery

Just when you thought Pi Day couldn’t be better, Ice Cream Jubilee put their frozen, creamy goodness into a sweet crust. Try the minty grasshopper or double stout caramel made with Denizen’s Brewing beer. Bonus: They come in 2.5- and 5-inch sizes, perfect for a socially-distanced pie meet up.

Mom’s Apple Pie Company

Locations in Leesburg, Round Hill/High Hill and Occoquan

Virginia's Mom’s Apple Pie Company grows most of its fruit locally and for Pi Day will give their pastries a special π decorative twist. You can pick up pi-themed cookies, too, at one of three locations.

The Pie Gourmet

507 Maple Ave W, Vienna, Virginia

What’s your favorite pie flavor? Tell The Pie Gourmet for a chance to bring home a free pie of your own on March 14.

The Pie Shop

1339 H Street NE, Washington, D.C.

H Street’s late-night pie stop and music venue is offering free delivery to Northern and Virginia and Maryland between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to celebrate Pi Day. Spots are limited and there’s a two pie minimum. If you’re having trouble choosing, some NBC Washington favorites are the Baltimore Bomb and SMOG (steak, mushroom, onion, gruyere).

And if you're heading down to Moechella on Sunday — a community music and conversation event focused on noise regulations and D.C. statehood — you may be able to score a free Moechella pie, The Pie Shop says.