National Gallery Nights to Return in Fall

The National Gallery of Art is bringing back National Gallery Nights to its East Building Atrium this fall, according to a press release.

The gallery said the "lively, multisensory, themed programs" will occur after regular museum hours on the second Thursdays of September, October and November.

The programs will run from 6 to 9 p.m. and offer a variety of experiences, including live performances, artmaking, music and pop-up talks. Snacks and drinks also available for purchase.

Admission to National Gallery Nights is free, but the gallery requires attendees to register prior to the event.

There are three ways to get tickets. First, registration is set to open at noon a week in advance of each program. Second, a limited number of passes will become available online at 10 a.m. on the morning of each event. Finally, additional passes will be available at the door in a “first-come, first-served” manner, starting at 5:30 p.m.

“Have you ever wandered through a museum at night? It’s magical,” the National Gallery of Art said in a tweet Monday.

The first installment of National Gallery Nights, called “Homecoming,” will be on Thursday, Sept. 8. Registration will open Thursday, Sept. 1 at noon.

This program will display the gallery’s collections of modern and contemporary art, all while playing a selection of pop and hip-hop hits. Featured exhibitions include celebrations of The Double: Identity and Difference in Art since 1900 and The Woman in White: Joanna Hiffernan and James McNeill Whistler.

Future renditions of the program will include “Trick or Treat” and “Americana." More details on those events can be found on the gallery’s website.