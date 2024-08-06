List: What to do in the Washington DC area, Aug. 6-11

We share the best things to do every weekend in The Weekend Scene newsletter – it’s completely free to subscribe!

August in the D.C. area means music, county fairs, outdoor movies and more.

Here's what to do this week in the Washington, D.C. area.

What to do in Washington, D.C.

East Potomac Park Mini Golf: Preview play through Aug. 13, Hains Point, $15

Library of Congress Summer Movies on the Lawn:"Lady and the Tramp" (1955): Thurs., 8 p.m., Thomas Jefferson Building lawn at the corner of 2nd Street SE and Independence Avenue, free but space limited

Sundeck Salutations Yoga Series: Thursdays in August, The Yars in Southeast, free

Nats Summer Concert Series: Teddy Swims: Fri., game starts at 6:45 p.m., Nationals Park, $21+

FYI: Nats vs. Angels on Fri., Sat. and Sun.

Black Eyed Peas: Weds., The Anthem, $55 - $95

Missy Elliot: Thurs., Capital One Arena

Iron & Wine: Fri., The Anthem, $45

The LOX: Fri., 8 p.m., Howard Theatre, $59.99+

Espresso Martinis & Bikinis Beach Party: Sat., 2-10 p.m., The Cove in Southeast D.C., free or $30 for a skip-the-line ticket with two drinks

Firsthand Experience: Pop-Up Books: Sat., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., National Museum of Women in the Arts, $20-$25

FYI: For “learners ages 13 and up”

Caribbean Sports & Family Day Festival: Sat., 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., The Fields at RFK Campus in Northeast, free

Afro Bounce DMV Day Party: Sat., 3-10 p.m., Hook Hall in Northwest, free to $25

The Runback II: Juvenile & The 400 Degreez Band + Mannie Fresh: Sat., 10:30 p.m., Howard Theatre, $85+

Last chance: “New Worlds: Women to Watch 2024”: Through Aug. 11, National Museum of Women in the Arts, included with admission

Jazz in The Parks: Elijah Easton w/ Allyn Johnson, Kris Funn, and Quincy Phillips: Sat., The Parks at Walter Reed, free

Sundresses & Whiskey: #KNOBCREEKNIK: Sun., 3-8 p.m., Dirty Habit in Northwest D.C., free admission

Summer Restaurant Week: Aug. 12-18

What to do in Maryland

Montgomery County Agricultural Fair: Aug. 9-17, Gaithersburg, $13.36+

Friday Night Live!: Fri., 6:30-8:30 p.m., City Hall Plaza in College Park, free

Bethesda Outdoor Movies: “Sister Act”: Fri., Woodmont Triangle, free

Sad Summer Festival: Fri., 2 p.m., The Chrysalis at Merriweather Park in Columbia, $72.90 (including fees)

Miles Johnson: “Reflections of Progress” debut solo art show: Sat., 6-10 p.m., 4002 34th Street in Mount Rainier, donation suggested

Summer Family Day at Woodlawn Manor Cultural Park: Sat., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sandy Spring, free

The Hey Cousin Culture Fest: Celebrating Black Joy: Sun., 1-8 p.m., Veterans Plaza in Silver Spring, free

What to do in Virginia

“Soft Power”: Through Sept. 6, Signature Theatre in Arlington

Bands & Brews: Del Ray's Summer Bar Crawl: Sat., 12:30-6 p.m., along Mount Vernon Avenue in Alexandria’s Del Ray neighborhood, $15

One Loudoun Carnival at Uptown: Aug. 7-18, Ashburn, Virginia

Torpedo Factory Art Center 2nd Friday: Fri., 7-10 p.m., Alexandria, free

Taste of Leesburg: Sat., 5-10 p.m., downtown Leesburg, free admission, taste tickets close $45 through Friday

Alexandria Summer Sidewalk Sale: Sat., Old Town and beyond, free entry

