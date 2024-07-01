List: What to do in the DC area this week, July 1-7

We share the best things to do, pro tips and D.C.-area culture every weekend in The Weekend Scene newsletter – it’s completely free to subscribe!
The first week of July in the Washington, D.C., area is all about Independence Day fireworks and beating the heat.
Here's what to do this week in the Washington, D.C. area.
What to do in Washington D.C.
Pixar Putt: Through Aug. 4, The Wharf, $30.50+
Nationals vs. Mets and Freedom Fireworks: Weds., July 3, 6:45 p.m., Nationals Park, $18+
Fourth of July at the National Archives: Thurs., July 4, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., National Archives, free
Takoma Park Parade: Thurs., July 4, begins at 10 a.m. at Carroll and Ethan Allen avenues, free
Capitol Hill Community 4th of July Parade: Thurs., July 4, Begins at 10 a.m. at Barracks Row, free
National Independence Day Parade: Thurs, July 4, 11:45 a.m., Constitution Avenue NW between 7th and 17th streets, free
Family activities on the National Mall: Thurs., July 4, 1-8 p.m., Sylvan Theater near the Washington Monument, free
Palisades Parade and Picnic: Thurs., July 4, parade at 11 a.m., picnic at noon, Palisades Park in Northwest D.C., free
Capital Jewish Museum Family Day: Summer Party: Thurs., July 4, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 575 3rd Street, NW, D.C., free
Nationals vs. Mets: Thurs., July 4, 11:05 a.m., Nationals Park, $18+
July 4th Cookout and Go-Go Day Party: Thurs., July 4, noon to 9 p.m., metrobar in Northeast D.C., free admission
Generator's Banging July 4th Pool Party: Thurs., July 4, noon to 8 p.m., Generator hotel in Northwest D.C., $25 before fees
July 4 Day Party: Thurs., 4-9 p.m., Decades in Northwest D.C., free entry before 5:30 p.m.
FYI: Open bar available with RSVP from 4-5 p.m.
Hotel Hive 4th of July rooftop party: Thurs., July 4, 5-10 p.m., 2224 F Street NW, Washington, D.C., $74-$550
Nationals vs. Cardinals: Sat. and Sun., Nationals Park
NGA First Saturdays: Sat., National Gallery of Art, free
Singalong Saturdays: Live band karaoke: Sat., 7-9 p.m., The Wharf’s Transit Pier, free
National Museum of Women in the Arts free day: Sun., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., free but tickets required
What to do in Maryland
Global Bites Fest: Through July 6, Rockville
Dino Safari Festival: July 4 to Aug. 4, at Westfield Montgomery Mall, $20.88+
Shakespeare In The Parks: “A Midsummer Night's Dream”
- Wed., 7:30 p.m., Riverdale House Museum, free
- Fri., 7:30 p.m., Watkins Regional Park, free
- Sat., 7:30 p.m., Meadowside Nature Center in Rockville, free
What to do in Virginia
Fredericksburg Nationals vs. Delmarva Shorebirds with postgame fireworks: Weds., July 3, 6:05 p.m., Virginia Credit Union Stadium in Fredericksburg, $10+
An American Celebration: Thurs., July 4, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mount Vernon, included with admission
The Great Meadow Independence Day Celebration: Thurs., July 4, gates open at 5 p.m., fireworks at dusk, The Plains, Virginia, $52-$515
EU Sugar Bear: Sat., Workhouse Art Center in Lorton, free
Coming up later in July
Capital Fringe Festival: Begins July 11, Georgetown, Washington, D.C.
Romanian Weekend at The Wharf: July 11-12 (Fri. to Sun), Washington, D.C., free
Alexandria & USA Birthday Celebration: Sat., July 13, Oronco Bay Park in Virginia, free
Home Rule Music Festival: Part II: Sat., July 20, Alethia Tanner Park in Northeast D.C., free
