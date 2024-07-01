List: What to do in the DC area this week, July 1-7

We share the best things to do, pro tips and D.C.-area culture every weekend in The Weekend Scene newsletter – it’s completely free to subscribe!

The first week of July in the Washington, D.C., area is all about Independence Day fireworks and beating the heat.

Before we dive into our calendar for this month, check out these stories:

Here's what to do this week in the Washington, D.C. area.

What to do in Washington D.C.

Pixar Putt: Through Aug. 4, The Wharf, $30.50+

Nationals vs. Mets and Freedom Fireworks: Weds., July 3, 6:45 p.m., Nationals Park, $18+

Fourth of July at the National Archives: Thurs., July 4, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., National Archives, free

Takoma Park Parade: Thurs., July 4, begins at 10 a.m. at Carroll and Ethan Allen avenues, free

Capitol Hill Community 4th of July Parade: Thurs., July 4, Begins at 10 a.m. at Barracks Row, free

National Independence Day Parade: Thurs, July 4, 11:45 a.m., Constitution Avenue NW between 7th and 17th streets, free

Family activities on the National Mall: Thurs., July 4, 1-8 p.m., Sylvan Theater near the Washington Monument, free

Palisades Parade and Picnic: Thurs., July 4, parade at 11 a.m., picnic at noon, Palisades Park in Northwest D.C., free

Capital Jewish Museum Family Day: Summer Party: Thurs., July 4, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 575 3rd Street, NW, D.C., free

Nationals vs. Mets: Thurs., July 4, 11:05 a.m., Nationals Park, $18+

July 4th Cookout and Go-Go Day Party: Thurs., July 4, noon to 9 p.m., metrobar in Northeast D.C., free admission

Generator's Banging July 4th Pool Party: Thurs., July 4, noon to 8 p.m., Generator hotel in Northwest D.C., $25 before fees

July 4 Day Party: Thurs., 4-9 p.m., Decades in Northwest D.C., free entry before 5:30 p.m.

FYI: Open bar available with RSVP from 4-5 p.m.

Hotel Hive 4th of July rooftop party: Thurs., July 4, 5-10 p.m., 2224 F Street NW, Washington, D.C., $74-$550

Nationals vs. Cardinals: Sat. and Sun., Nationals Park

NGA First Saturdays: Sat., National Gallery of Art, free

Singalong Saturdays: Live band karaoke: Sat., 7-9 p.m., The Wharf’s Transit Pier, free

National Museum of Women in the Arts free day: Sun., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., free but tickets required

What to do in Maryland

Global Bites Fest: Through July 6, Rockville

Dino Safari Festival: July 4 to Aug. 4, at Westfield Montgomery Mall, $20.88+

Shakespeare In The Parks: “A Midsummer Night's Dream”

Wed., 7:30 p.m., Riverdale House Museum, free

Fri., 7:30 p.m., Watkins Regional Park, free

Sat., 7:30 p.m., Meadowside Nature Center in Rockville, free

What to do in Virginia

Fredericksburg Nationals vs. Delmarva Shorebirds with postgame fireworks: Weds., July 3, 6:05 p.m., Virginia Credit Union Stadium in Fredericksburg, $10+

An American Celebration: Thurs., July 4, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mount Vernon, included with admission

The Great Meadow Independence Day Celebration: Thurs., July 4, gates open at 5 p.m., fireworks at dusk, The Plains, Virginia, $52-$515

EU Sugar Bear: Sat., Workhouse Art Center in Lorton, free

Coming up later in July

Capital Fringe Festival: Begins July 11, Georgetown, Washington, D.C.

Romanian Weekend at The Wharf: July 11-12 (Fri. to Sun), Washington, D.C., free

Alexandria & USA Birthday Celebration: Sat., July 13, Oronco Bay Park in Virginia, free

Home Rule Music Festival: Part II: Sat., July 20, Alethia Tanner Park in Northeast D.C., free

