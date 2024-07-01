Fireworks Finder: Where to see Independence Day fireworks displays in DC, Maryland and Virginia

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get 10+ fun things to do for Fourth of July weekend, plus every week.

The United States of America is celebrating its 248th birthday on Thursday, July 4th, 2024.

For many people, attending a show full of bright colors and booms is a must. Many communities host Independence Day fireworks before or after July 4, so you could enjoy days and days of fireworks displays.

Whether you are looking for a showcase close to home or want live-free music or family fun, we’ve collected a list of some of the most exciting fireworks displays in the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia area.

Independence Day fireworks in D.C

National Park Service fireworks on the National Mall

📅 July 4, 9:09 p.m.

📍 National Mall, with viewing locations around the District and Virginia

💲 Free

🔗 Details

With many locations to watch the show, the 17-minute display is scheduled to begin at 9:09 p.m., launched from both sides of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

Our guide to getting around the National Mall will help you navigate crowds and road closures. You may enter the National Mall through certain access points:

Constitution Avenue at Henry Bacon Drive NW

17th Street NW at Constitution Ave NW

15th Street NW at Madison Drive NW

14th Street SW at Jefferson Drive SW

George Mason Memorial

Here's a map of the National Mall that shows the locations of access points, restrooms, food service, medical aid and more. Expect a security screening. Alcoholic beverages and other items are prohibited from entering the secure area.

After the fireworks finish, areas along Independence Avenue between the Lincoln Memorial and World War II Memorial will be closed. Roads and sidewalks will re-open after cleanup crews and inspection of hazardous materials are completed.

More great places to watch D.C.'s fireworks

Want to avoid the National Mall crowds, or just switch up your view?

The fireworks can be seen from A Capitol Fourth concert at the U.S. Capitol, plus watch parties at The Wharf, hotels, restaurants and boats.

The National Mall is the most popular free, outdoor destination for viewing the fireworks, according to Destination DC. But many spots along the Potomac River offer good views. Here's what Destination D.C. suggests:

In the District: Hains Point in East Potomac Park, Washington National Cathedral, Cardozo High School

In Virginia: U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial, Netherlands Carillon, the Mount Vernon Trail, Lady Bird Johnson Park, U.S. Air Force Memorial, Military Women’s Memorial

Note: Community fireworks displays in Maryland and Virginia are scheduled before, on and after July 4. Events are listed in the order they're scheduled to occur.

Independence Day fireworks in Maryland

Bowie Baysox Independence Day Celebration

📅 Wednesday, July 3, 6:35 p.m.

📍 Prince George’s Stadium in Bowie, Maryland

💲 Tickets range from $10-$36

🔗 Details

Head on over to Prince George’s Stadium to watch the Bowie Baysox team take on the Richmond Flying Squirrels in a special Independence Day game. After the game, enjoy a fireworks display from the stadium. The venue also offers an Independence Day Celebration Suite Package, where fans can watch the game and fireworks from the comfort of the Diamond View Restaurant.

Adventure Park USA Fourth of July Fireworks

📅 Wednesday, July 3, 8 to 9:30 p.m.

📍 Adventure Park USA (11113 W. Baldwin Rd., Monrovia, Maryland)

💲 Free entry

🔗 Details

Celebrate the Fourth at Adventure Park USA with fun and fireworks for the entire family! Spend the day at the park, or just come for the show. Fireworks will start at approximately 9 p.m.

Germantown Glory Concert and Fireworks

📅 July 4, 9:15 p.m.

📍 South Germantown Recreational Park in Boyds

💲 Free admission

🔗 Details

For those in Montgomery County, the Germantown Glory fireworks offer a fantastic, family-friendly option to celebrate Independence Day. The event kicks off at 7 p.m. on July 4 with a lively concert by the Central City Orchestra.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, coolers and blankets to make themselves comfortable. There will be a variety of food vendors on site, but please note that alcoholic beverages and pets are not allowed. Weather permitting, the fireworks display will start at 9:15 p.m. On-site parking is available for guests.

Rockville’s Independence Day Celebration

📅 July 4, 7 to 10 p.m.

📍 Mattie J.T. Stepanek Park (1800 Piccard Drive, Rockville, Maryland)

💲 Free admission

🔗 Details

Rockville’s Independence Day Celebration has a lineup of events to entertain the entire family. The festivities kick off at 7 p.m. with live music by '80s and '90s cover band Uncle Jesse, followed by a greeting from the mayor and council, and a performance from the Victorian Lyric Opera Company.

Parking is free, with lots available along Shady Grove, Gaither Roads and Piccard Drive. Attendees can bring their beach chairs and blankets but must keep them at least 100 feet away from the stage. Food and drinks will be available from vendors like Trippy Tacos and Clayboys Shaved Ice. Pets are discouraged, and no outside alcohol or recreational devices are allowed.

Fireworks are set to begin at 9:15 p.m.

Frederick’s 4th

📅 July 4, noon to dusk

📍 Baker Park, Frederick, Maryland

💲 Free admission

🔗 Details

Celebrate America at the largest Independence Day celebration in Frederick County. The event will have two stages with live entertainment, family-friendly rides, activities, food and (wait for it...) fireworks! The day will feature performances from Milk Mountain, Sons of Pirates, and 8 OHMS. Three separate beer, wine, and spirit gardens will offer adult beverages. Fireworks start at dusk.

Charles County Fairgrounds Fireworks

📅 July 4, 3 to 10:30 p.m.

📍 Charles County Fairgrounds (8440 Fairgrounds Road, La Plata, Maryland)

💲 Free entry

🔗 Details

Celebrate the Fourth of July at the Charles County Fairgrounds with Southern Maryland’s premier fireworks display. This family-friendly event is packed with excitement, featuring live music, entertainment, delicious food vendors, pony rides, and, of course, an incredible fireworks show. Check the website for parking info.

Six Flags America Fireworks Celebration

📅 July 4, 5 and 6

📍 Six Flags America

💲 Tickets start at $25

🔗 Details

Celebrate the Fourth at Six Flags America! The park’s July 4th Fireworks Celebration includes live DJs all day, nighttime foam parties, dance performances and more. Enjoy a day’s worth of rides, slides and entertainment, then wrap up with fireworks starting each night at 9:15 p.m. VIP Fireworks Packages are available for the best view, extra amenities and tons of space.

2024 Bladensburg Fireworks: The American Frontier

📅 Fri., July 5, 6 to 9:30 p.m. (Rain date: July 7)

📍 Bladensburg Waterfront Park (4601 Annapolis Road)

💲 Free admission

🔗 Details

On Friday, July 5, join the Wild West-themed festivities at Bladensburg Waterfront Park, where DJ Flava from 93.9 WKYS will keep the party lively from 6 to 9:30 p.m.

Take in a variety of food trucks and family-friendly amusements including pony rides, a birds of prey show, a mechanical bull and an appearance from "Toy Story's" own Woody. Embrace the spirit of the Wild West with cowboy hats and boots as you celebrate under the night sky.

Cap off the night with a stunning fireworks display shortly after 9 p.m.

In case of rain, this event will be rescheduled to Sunday, July 7.

Laurel Fourth of July Celebration

📅 Sat., July 6, events begin at 11 a.m. before fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

📍 Fireworks set off at Laurel Lake

💲 Free

🔗 Details

The City of Laurel is having its 45th Annual Independence Celebration on July 6, featuring a parade, car show, live performances and its volunteer-organized fireworks display. Alcohol, coolers, backpacks, sparklers and pets are prohibited. Service animals are allowed.

Mid-County Sparkles

📅 Saturday, July 6, music begins at 6 p.m. before fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

📍 Albert Einstein High School (11135 Newport Mill Road, Kensington, Maryland)

💲 Free admission

🔗 Details

This post-Independence Day party begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 6 with performances from Joe Falero and Downtown Sound. Free parking and shuttle service from Westfield Wheaton will be provided starting at 5:30 p.m. Lawn chairs, coolers and blankets are welcome. Food vendors will be available for purchase, but alcoholic beverages and pets are prohibited.

Independence Day fireworks in Virginia

Vienna

📅 Tuesday, July 2, entertainment at 6 p.m. and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

📍 Yeonas Park, 1319 Ross Drive, SW

💲 Free admission

🔗 Details

Vienna, Virginia, will celebrate Independence Day early with live music before a 15-minute fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. Grab food and drinks from local food trucks and the Vienna Little League concession stand. Bring blankets and lawn chairs (but note, chairs are not allowed on baseball fields), but leave alcohol, sparklers, fireworks, pets and glass containers behind.

Through July 15, Vienna is celebrating Liberty Amendments Month with festivals, film screenings and other activities.

Arlington

OK, Arlington doesn't have plans for its own fireworks display, but residents CAN get great views of the fireworks on D.C.’s National Mall.

Visit Arlington shared their top five watch locations here. This year, the Air Force Memorial will be closed because it’s an active construction site, officials said. On July 4, plan for road closures in Arlington County. Many neighborhoods will host parades and other celebrations; see a list here.

Culpeper

📅 July 4, fireworks set to begin at 9:15 p.m.

📍 Near Rockwater Park

💲 Free admission: $35 registration cost for 5k race

🔗 Details

The town of Culpeper will host a full day of activities on the Fourth of July, including a 5k race and car and bike show on East Davis Street downtown.

A full day of fun is planned before the big show. For kids’ kayaking, moon bounces, a food truck rodeo and craft vendors head to Yowell Meadow Park. Note, this park doesn't have a view of the fireworks.

The fireworks display will be set off from Rockwater Park, but the park will be closed to the public, so you'll have to find a viewing spot nearby.

Fairfax: We Stand United

📅 July 4, the evening show begins at 6:30 p.m., fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

📍 Fairfax High School, 3501 Lion Run, Fairfax

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Following a full day of celebrations including a parade and historic home tours, head to Fairfax High School for live music and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Here’s a map to help you get around the evening show. Parking is limited at Fairfax High School, but you can park at Woodson High School and take a free shuttle bus to the fireworks display.

Fredericksburg County

📅 July 4, fireworks at about 9 p.m.

📍 Fredericksburg Convention Center, Carl D Silver Parkway, Fredericksburg, Virginia

💲 Free, or up to $5 to view from the Virginia Credit Union Stadium parking lot

🔗 Details

The FredNats baseball team is hosting a Patriotic Palooza at Virginia Credit Union stadium from 4-8 p.m. It costs $5 per person, plus there will be parking fees of $6 in advance or $10 day of (Unless you're a season ticket holder). Everyone will move out to the parking lot to view the fireworks show (the stadium is not open for seating).

Or, simply park your car within 2 miles of Virginia Credit Union Stadium for a view of the fireworks. With limited parking, cars are encouraged to park on Gordon W. Shelton and Carl D. Parkway; this map has details.

During the day, you can also celebrate with the whole family at the Fourth in Fredericksburg Festival. Here’s a full list of Independence Day events in Fredericksburg.

Great Falls

📅 July 4, fireworks at 9 p.m.

📍 Turner Farm, 925 Springvale Rd., Great Falls, Virginia

💲 Suggested $20 donation per family, or premium viewing locations for $150-$300

🔗 Details

The gates on the farm will open at 6 p.m. for fun activities including a climbing wall, inflatable slides and a cornhole tournament. Fireworks will start around 9 p.m. or once dark.

To volunteer, donate or register for the cornhole tournament head to their website.

Here’s information on Great Falls’ parade and daytime celebration.

Great Meadow Independence Day Celebration

📅 July 4, gates open at 5 p.m., fireworks at dusk

📍 5089 Old Tavern Road, The Plains, Virginia

💲 $50 per car in advance (up to six passengers,) $60 at the gate

🔗 Details

For the 35th year, Great Meadow is hosting their annual Fourth of July celebrations with an award-winning fireworks show featuring music and drones. Start the day with an air show by the Flying Circus and family lawn games.

Food and beer will be available for purchase, or you’re welcome to bring your picnic.

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs, but umbrellas and tents are not allowed, unless in a reserved tailgate space. The rain date is on Friday, July 5. No refunds. Pets are not invited.

Herndon

📅 July 4, fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

📍 Bready Park

💲 Free admission

🔗 Details

The town of Herndon will begin activities at 6:30 p.m. with bingo, live music and family games. Fireworks will launch at 9:30 p.m. from the Herndon Centennial Golf Course. Visit the website for parking and traffic information.

Bring your own blanket or lawn chair. All coolers and bags may be searched. Alcohol, glass containers, grills, cook stoves and personal fireworks are not allowed. The city asks that you leave pets at home.

Leesburg

📅 July 4, gates at 6 p.m., fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

📍 Ida Lee Park, 60 Ida Lee Drive NW, Leesburg, VA 20176 (follow signs for parking)

💲 Free admission

🔗 Details

After the parade in downtown Leesburg in the morning, Ida Lee Park will host the big fireworks extravaganza.

Ida Lee Park opens at 6 p.m., and Old Skool Cleveland will perform hip-hop hits from the ‘80s and ‘90s starting at 6:30 p.m. The food court will feature some favorite fair foods including funnel cakes, ice cream, burgers, hot dogs and tacos.

Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. choreographed to patriotic music. Parking is available throughout Ida Lee Park, but it cannot accommodate RV or large buses. Other parking options within walking distance include the Pennington Lot, the Town Hall Garage and the Loudoun County Garage.

Bags and coolers will be checked at the gates. Pets, alcohol and glass beverages are not permitted.

Manassas’ Celebrate America

📅 July 4, 3 to 10 p.m., fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

📍 Manassas Museum Lawn, 9101 Prince William St.

💲 Free admission

🔗 Details

Starting at 3 p.m. Manassas’ historic downtown will host rides for kids, face painting and plenty of food vendors. Viewers can bring lawn chairs, and blankets to the Manassas Museum lawn for the fireworks show at 9:15 p.m. Or, buy a ticket for the Stars & Stripes Rooftop Picnic.

Stafford County

📅 July 4, fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

📍 John Lee Pratt Park (120 River Road, Fredericksburg, Virginia)

💲 Free for residents of Stafford and Old Mill Park City. For others, it’s $10 per car and $5 for walk-ins.

🔗 Details

At 6 p.m. the John Lee Pratt Memorial Park will open for spectators and kick off the celebrations with lawn games, food trucks and a DJ. A live performance by the Fredericksburg concert band is set to start at 6:30 p.m.

Viewers can bring lawn chairs and pets, as long as they are leashed. Grills, tents and alcoholic beverages are not allowed.

Alexandria & USA Birthday Celebration

📅 Saturday, July 13, music begins at 6 p.m. with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

📍 Oronoco Bay Park, 100 Madison St.

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Alexandria will host fireworks, live music and a day-long festival after Independence Day, to celebrate not just the United States' birthday but its own 275th birthday.

