Lady Gaga Fans Report Frustrating Long Lines Before Nationals Park Concert

Some Lady Gaga fans may have been left “Speechless” by a long line to get into her Monday night concert at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

The Chromatica Ball summer stadium tour's first stop in the United States got off to a frustrating start for many fans who complained about waiting two hours or more to get into Nationals Park.

Lines to get into the stadium stretched for several blocks at one point, video tweeted by @pcrossvol shows.

I live here by the stadium and the Lady Gaga concert is tonight and it is a damn zoo in front of my building pic.twitter.com/46DhX3rDE9 — Paul-Arthur Cross (@pcrossvol) August 9, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The gates were set to open about 7 p.m., but many people said the line didn’t start moving until 7:15 p.m. Nationals Park later directed people to four particular gates “for fastest entry.”

Numerous people complained online about the wait, but fans seemed to enjoy the show once it began a little after 9 p.m.

"Lady Gaga was amazing, but getting in was horrible. Please be better organized for future shows. It should not take 2.5 hours to get inside," @reeg_reads said on Twitter.

"Lady Gaga was amazing but getting in and out of the park was anything but. Third row seats on the field and it took us almost two hours to get into the park. It was worse leaving as thousands of sweaty fans were jammed together trying to leave," @ReclaimingUSA20 tweeted.

News4 reached out to Nationals Park to see who decides when to open gates. We have not yet heard back.

The Grammy winner’s highly-anticipated Chromatica Ball tour was initially supposed to happen in 2020 but was postponed due to COVID.

Next up, she is set to perform in New York on Thursday.