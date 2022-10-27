Happy Halloweekend! We have plenty of treats and a few tricks up our sleeves for you.
The silver lining of Halloween on Monday is that you have the whole weekend to flaunt your costume.
Day or night, we’ve got you covered with “boo-sy” parties, classic horror plays and movies, plus events for kids and your little dog, too.
Halloween Events and Parades for Kids in the D.C. Area
Little ghouls and goblins will love these.
- Hop on tickets for Boo at the Zoo ASAP before they disappear (Friday and Sunday, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. $25-$35)
- Air & Scare (Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Udvar-Hazy Center, free ticket required)
- Campfire Time: Carving Pumpkin Critters (Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon, Brookside Nature Center, $7)
- Halloweekend at the Perch (Saturday, noon to 8 p.m., The Perch @ Capital One Center, free)
- Fall Frolic (Saturday, 1 to 4 p.m., Glen Echo Park, free)
- Halloween On Ice (Saturday, 1 to 3 p.m., Bowie Ice Arena, free admission with costume or canned goods donation)
- Del Ray Halloween Parade (Saturday, 2 p.m., free)
- Old Town Alexandria trick or treat (Saturday, 2 to 4 p.m., free)
- Mount Rainier's Halloween Parade (Saturday, 4 p.m., free)
- Zombie Walk (Saturday, 8 to 10 p.m., Silver Spring, free)
- Trick-or-treating, pro pumpkin carving and a “Hocus Pocus” screening at National Harbor (Sunday, noon to 3 p.m., free)
- Kiwanis 66th Annual Halloween Parade (Monday, 6 to 9 p.m., Leesburg, free)
Halloween Bar Crawls and Parties in the DC Area
Summon your festive spirit... and maybe imbibe some spirits.
- Vampire Ball at Synetic Theater (Friday, 8 p.m., $115)
- Halloween BASH at THRōW Social (Saturday, noon to late, free entry)
- The Hip Hop Halloween Bar Crawl 2022 (Saturday, 1 to 9 p.m., U Street, $10-$30)
- Nightmare on M Street (Saturday, 1 to 10 p.m., Dupont Circle, $17-$65)
- Halloween Spooktacular at Hotel Hive Rooftop (Saturday, 7 p.m. to midnight, D.C., $20)
- Eighties Mayhem dance party (Saturday, 9 p.m., The Black Cat, $15-$20)
- Nightmare in Navy Yard (Saturday, 8 p.m., $20-$85)
- Halloween Howl (Saturday, 9 p.m., Glen Echo Park, $20-$25)
- Hocus Pocus brunch (Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., King & Rye in Alexandria): Get 20% off if you come in costume.
Halloween Plays and Movies in the DC Area
- A racy version of Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein” (Next Stop Theatre, through Nov. 13, $45)
- “Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy, Really” (The Firehouse at the Parks at Walter Reed, through Nov. 6, $45)
- Synetic Theater takes on “Dracula,” too (Through Nov. 6, $25)
- Let's do the time warp again! Theaters across the DMV will screen "Rocky Horror Picture Show." (Landmark E Street Cinema, Alamo Drafthouse or AFI Silver Theatre, various dates)
- Lucha Libre Mexican Wrestling (Hook Hall, Saturday and Sunday, $19.99-$39.99)
Halloween Pet Costume Contests in the DC Area
- Best in Show at The Boro (Saturday, 3-8:30 p.m., free)
- Lincoln Park pet costume contest (Saturday, registration 1 p.m., contest at 2 p.m., free)
- Bark Social Fall Fest (Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m, Bethesda, $15-$25).
More Things Happening in DC, Maryland and Virginia This Weekend
Back in person for the first time since 2019, MCM Weekend (Friday to Sunday) features multiple races, festivities and expos for everyone to enjoy. The marathon is considered to be one of the largest in the world that does not offer prize money, earning the nickname the People’s Marathon.
While registration is closed, there are many ways for spectators to enjoy. Line up along the course, check out the Health & Fitness Expo and more.
Here's our full guide for runners and spectators.
International Horse Show
Through Sunday
Show Place Arena & Equestrian Center in Upper Marlboro
Gallop over to the Show Place Arena & Equestrian Center as this major international competition returns to Prince George’s County for the first time in decades. There are discounts for military members and seniors, plus little ones get in free for Kids’ Day, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
NWSL Championship
Saturday, 8 p.m.
Audi Field
Will Washington Spirit pass on the NWSL title to the Portland Thorns or Kansas City Current? The big face-off will happen at Audi Field. As of this writing, tickets start at $37.
Free Pick
Día de Los Muertos at Smithsonian Musuems
Mark Day of the Dead at Smithsonian museums. The American Art Museum will host a family day Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. At the Museum of the American Indian, catch a concert or visit an ofrenda through Nov. 2.