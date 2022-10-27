Happy Halloweekend! We have plenty of treats and a few tricks up our sleeves for you.

The silver lining of Halloween on Monday is that you have the whole weekend to flaunt your costume.

Day or night, we’ve got you covered with “boo-sy” parties, classic horror plays and movies, plus events for kids and your little dog, too.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Halloween Events and Parades for Kids in the D.C. Area

Little ghouls and goblins will love these.

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.

Halloween Bar Crawls and Parties in the DC Area

Summon your festive spirit... and maybe imbibe some spirits.

In this Worth the Trip, Tommy McFly visits all the scariest haunts across the D.C. area: Congressional Cemetery in Capitol Hill, Field of Screams Maryland in Olney, Laurel's House of Horror, and Workhouse Haunt in Lorton, VA.

Halloween Plays and Movies in the DC Area

Halloween Pet Costume Contests in the DC Area

More Things Happening in DC, Maryland and Virginia This Weekend

Marine Corps Marathon Weekend

Back in person for the first time since 2019, MCM Weekend (Friday to Sunday) features multiple races, festivities and expos for everyone to enjoy. The marathon is considered to be one of the largest in the world that does not offer prize money, earning the nickname the People’s Marathon.

While registration is closed, there are many ways for spectators to enjoy. Line up along the course, check out the Health & Fitness Expo and more.

Here's our full guide for runners and spectators.

International Horse Show

Through Sunday

Show Place Arena & Equestrian Center in Upper Marlboro

Gallop over to the Show Place Arena & Equestrian Center as this major international competition returns to Prince George’s County for the first time in decades. There are discounts for military members and seniors, plus little ones get in free for Kids’ Day, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

NWSL Championship

Saturday, 8 p.m.

Audi Field

Will Washington Spirit pass on the NWSL title to the Portland Thorns or Kansas City Current? The big face-off will happen at Audi Field. As of this writing, tickets start at $37.

Free Pick

Día de Los Muertos at Smithsonian Musuems

Mark Day of the Dead at Smithsonian museums. The American Art Museum will host a family day Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. At the Museum of the American Indian, catch a concert or visit an ofrenda through Nov. 2.