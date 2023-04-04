Foo Fighters to Play 1st Concert at The Atlantis, Small New Venue by the 9:30 Club

The Foo Fighters are set to play the inaugural show when The Atlantis, a new venue next to the 9:30 Club, opens on May 30.

The highly-anticipated venue will be a near replica of the original 9:30 Club and host about 450 seats at 815 V Street NW.

The Foo Fighters will play the new venue’s first show nearly two years after frontman Dave Grohl revealed the news at a surprise 9:30 Club concert while reminiscing about the legendary venue’s original location (and odd smell) at 930 F Street NW.

The rest of the summer lineup is stacked with talent, including The Walkmen, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Pixies, Yo La Tengo, Marc Roberge of O.A.R., Darius Rucker, Tegan and Sara, Portugal. The Man, Thievery Corporation, Joan Jett, Gary Clark Jr., Billy Idol and Maggie Rogers.

Many of these artists would have no problem selling out a much larger venue.

Since competition for tickets — which are $44 before fees — is expected to be fierce, The Atlantis is launching a lottery system.

Fans have until Friday at 11:59 p.m. to select which shows they’re interested in — there’s a limit of 12 shows.

If a fan is selected from the lottery, their credit card will automatically be charged.

If you don’t get tickets, never fear. Several of the artists will perform at one of I.M.P. Concerts' other venues, such as The Anthem or the actual 9:30 Club, while they’re in D.C.

Once The Atlantis gets through their big-name summer, they hope to book smaller artists who will someday play their larger venues.

