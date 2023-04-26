10 Day Trips for a Mini Getaway From the DC Area This Spring

We're celebrating the Weekend Scene newsletter reaching 10,000 subscribers by sharing ten top 10 lists. Join the newsletter party here.

Spring break is done, and it's not yet time for a summer vacation, but we still have some wanderlust.

Fortunately, there are numerous destinations for exploration close to D.C.

Pick a day on your calendar to try out these day trips that are an easy distance from the Beltway.

Harpers Ferry, West Virginia

Go for history, adventure and nature an hour from D.C. Harpers Ferry National Park has 22 miles of hiking trails ranging from easy to strenuous and a one-day itinerary of the historic highlights.

The Harpers Ferry Adventure Center (37410 Adventure Center Lane, Purcellville, Virginia) and River Riders Family Adventure Resort (408 Alstadts Hill Road, Harpers Ferry, West Virginia) offer activities including river tubing, zip lining, climbing, white water rafting and bike or segway tours.

In town, check out a self-guided Black history tour or ghost tour and restaurants with mountain views, including Rabbit Hole.

Maryland Day Trips

Wineries

Virginia wines may get more headlines, but Maryland wines are unique — they have their own terroir, or characteristic taste from the local soil. Robin Hill Farm and Vineyards in Prince George’s County has beautiful views and frequent events. Check out the Capital Wine Trail and ten more wine trails statewide. Let a horse be your designated driver with the Brandywine Carriage Tours.

Calvert Cliffs State Park

Hike through forest, marshland and onto the beach in Calvert County. The park is known for its fossil hunting. Maybe you’ll even find a 15-million-year-old megalodon tooth. There’s a small fee for parking.

Catoctin Mountain Park

The Wolf Rock and Chimney Rock Trail is well worth it — the trail is rocky at points and rated strenuous by NPS, but we say it’s a stunning payoff for an approachable hike. The park also houses trails to Cunningham Falls, the state’s highest waterfall. Here’s a rundown of the East Hiking Trails (There are cute cabins and well-maintained campgrounds if you want to make a weekend out of it, but book ahead). Did you know it's also home to the presidential retreat Camp David?

Mallows Bay

The largest graveyard of abandoned naval ships in Western Hemisphere waters is now a vibrant nature preserve that can be experienced up close in Charles County. The ships are best seen during low tide. Tours are offered by Atlantic Kayak($60-$80), REI ($120) and occasionally the Potomac Riverkeepers ($100).

Downtown Frederick, Maryland

History buffs have a lot of Civil War-era sites, plus the National Museum of Civil War Medicine, to appreciate. Downtown Frederick has plenty of small-town charm and a robust brewery and food scene — you might see a celebrity chef at Bryan Voltaggio’s Mid-Atlantic restaurant Thatcher & Rye. Options for curated adventures include self-guided art, history and architecture tours. More info.

Harriet Tubman Memorial Byway

Follow in Harriet Tubman’s footsteps through Dorchester County, Maryland. Harriet Tubman Tours offers a variety of options, or you can DIY. The News4 I-Team visited many of the historic sites, which are under threat from rising sea levels.

Virginia Day Trips

Northern Virginia Via the Silver Line

If you’re coming from D.C. or Maryland, you can easily make a day exploring the new Silver Line stops in Northern Virginia. Bring your bike and hop on the Washington and Old Dominion Trail (hop off at Herndon or Innovation Center). You can dodge paying for parking at the Air and Space Museum’s Udvar Hazy Center by taking Fairfax Connector Bus No. 983 from Innovation Center Station.

Middleburg, Virginia

Just over an hour from downtown D.C., Middleburg, Virginia, offers a historic district filled with stories including the year-round holiday shop The Christmas Sleigh, plus unique stories and high-end boutiques. Stop by the AiM Gallery, which recently debuted a new exhibit, and Lost Barrel Brewing, offering beer and hard seltzer flights.

Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival

Cherry trees aren’t the only blossom game in the DMV! Centered in Winchester, Virginia, the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival includes two parades, a carnival, wine fest, sports tournaments, beauty pageants and more over 10 days. Visit between April 28 and May 7.

