Countdown to WorldPride DC: Mark your calendar for the parade, concert and new events

The countdown to WorldPride Washington, DC is on.

We’re just over 7 months away from the event that will also mark the 50th anniversary of LGBTQIA pride celebrations in the District.

WorldPride is among the biggest LGBTQIA+ celebrations in the world. D.C. was chosen as the home of the 2025 festival by InterPride, an international association representing more than 400 organizations from 70 countries.

Three million people are expected to travel to the DMV starting in May for the festivities.

The top events include events familiar to anyone who’s been to a Capital Pride (or two or six). There will be a parade from Logan Circle to downtown, plus a festival and concert.

Then, there will be some new ways to celebrate, including a Dance Music Festival/global dance party at RFK Stadium and a sports festival called the Capital Cup.

We got a better idea of what those festivities will look like this week.

WorldPride 2025 will run from May 23 to June 8. Here are some key dates.

Key dates for World Pride 2025 in DC

Welcome Ceremony and Concert: May 30

WorldPride Human Rights Conference: June 4-6

Dance Music Festival and Global Dance Party at RFK Stadium: June 6-7

WorldPride Parade: June 7

WorldPride Festival & Concert: June 7-8

Rally and March: June 8

Closing Ceremony: June 8

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.