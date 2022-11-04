DC to Host WorldPride 2025, ‘Pride of Our Lifetime'

The world is set to show its LGBTQIA+ pride in Washington, D.C., in 2025.

Capital Pride Alliance announced that the District will host WorldPride from May 22 to June 8, 2025. D.C. was chosen by InterPride, an international association representing more than 400 organizations from 70 countries.

WorldPride is among the biggest LGBTQIA+ celebrations in the world, and it’s coming just as the District marks 50 years of pride celebrations.

Mayor Muriel Bowser welcomed the news, saying pride celebrations are a manifestation of D.C. values allowing people to celebrate themselves and community diversity.

“See you at the pride of our lifetime in 2025,” she said.

As many as 500,000 people attend Capital Pride in D.C. every June, lining the streets of Shaw, Logan Circle and Dupont Circle for a massive parade.

More than 5 million people attended the Stonewall 50 — WorldPride 2019 in New York City, former Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Sydney, Australia, is set to host WorldPride 2023. Festivities include a Mardi Gras festival, a human rights conference and musical performances, plus the opening of the city’s first pride museum.

