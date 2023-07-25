Commanders training camp starts this week in Ashburn. Here's how to get free tickets

The Washington Commanders are enjoying a new wave of fan excitement after Dan Snyder sold the team to a new ownership group including Josh Harris, Mitchell Rales and Magic Johnson.

After more than a week of fanfare — including the new owners buying fans a round of beers and a pep rally — the conversation is turning back to football, and the team is getting to work.

Training camp starts on Wednesday, and fans are invited to pick up free tickets to watch in Ashburn, Virginia.

If you can't wait for this upcoming season to start, this is the perfect opportunity to see some NFL players in action.

Here's what to know before you attend this year's training camp.

Washington Commanders 2023 Training Camp

📅 July 27 through Aug. 19

📍 OrthoVirginia Training Center (21300 Coach Gibbs Dr, Virginia)

💲 Free tickets and parking

🔗 Details

Training camp is an annual event held by NFL teams where fans get the chance to see veteran and rookie players as they start to work toward the upcoming season.

This year, the Commanders will hold 12 open practice sessions from July 27 through Aug. 19 in the OrthoVirginia Training Center at the Commanders Park in Ashburn, Virginia.

Fans could claim free passes to open practices on:

July 27 (Thu.)

July 28 (Fri.)

July 29 (Sat.) — Back Together Saturday

Aug. 1 (Tue.)

Aug. 2 (Wed.)

Aug. 3 (Thu.)

Aug. 8 (Tue.) - Salute Day

Aug. 9 (Wed.) - Kids Day

Aug. 13 (Sun.)

Aug. 14 (Mon.)

Aug. 18 (Fri.)

Aug. 19 (Sat.)

Fans can reserve tickets through their website. Parking will be free, as well.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase, and the stadium also allows fans to bring coolers with cold drinks (no outside food or alcohol are allowed).

On practice days, parking opens at 7:30 a.m., gates open at 8 a.m. and practice is set to start at 9 a.m. The sessions can be suspended as the team deems necessary, especially during extreme weather events.

With high heat in the forecast, fans should take precautions. Bring a water bottle, seek shade when possible and keep an eye on people vulnerable to heat.

