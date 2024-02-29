National Park Service reveals 2024 cherry blossom peak bloom prediction

The D.C. area is leaping into spring with the start of cherry blossom season!

The National Park Service revealed its peak bloom prediction on Leap Day, Thursday, Feb. 29: The cherry trees will reach the ultimate phase between March 23 and March 26.

"Determining the dates for peak bloom is one of the great puzzles in the nation's capital," said Jeff Reinbold, the NPS' superintendent of the National Mall and Memorial Parks.

The National Cherry Blossom Festival is set to run from March 20 to April 14.

Storm Team4 forecasts peak bloom will occur March 24 — in the middle of the National Cherry Blossom Festival.

The NPS uses long-term forecasts, historical records and the appearance of trees to predict peak bloom, Reinbold said.

What to Know About Cherry Blossom Peak Bloom

Peak bloom is when 70% of the Yoshino cherry trees around the Tidal Basin show open blossoms.

Weather plays a large role in determining when the cherry blossoms reach peak bloom — so keep an eye on the forecast to make your peak bloom plans!

Peak bloom typically lasts for several days.

