Z-Burger in DC to give away free burgers for Leap Day

People born on Leap Day may only get to celebrate their birthdate once every four years, but one D.C. burger joint will make sure this Feb. 29 is extra juicy.

On Thursday, Z-Burger’s location in Tenleytown will offer free food in honor of Leap Day.

Anyone who presents a government ID showing their birthday as Feb. 29 can get a free single burger, fries and a drink, the restaurant said in a press release.

Not celebrating a birthday? You can still get a free burger – you’ll just have to leap for it!

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Customers who leap an inch – whether it be via a jump, hop, skip or other method – can get a free single burger.

The freebies will be offered from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Z-Burger location at 4321 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, D.C.

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.