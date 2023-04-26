10 Mouthwatering Desserts in the DC Area That We Can't Get Enough Of

We're celebrating the Weekend Scene newsletter reaching 10,000 subscribers by sharing ten top 10 lists. Join the newsletter party here to get all the lists delivered to your inbox on Wednesday.

Finally, the course we've all been waiting for!

Almost all desserts are good desserts, but some stay with you.

Here are some of the sweet treats around D.C., Maryland and Virginia that we just can't get enough of.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Riso di Brûlée at L’Ardente

200 Massachusetts Ave., NW, Washington, D.C.

Sure, the flaming tiramisu gets all the sparkle on people’s Instagram stories, but don’t sleep on the rice pudding. The confectionary creators at the Capital Crossing destination torch the top of rice pudding with sour cherries and other seasonal flavors for a pop on top. It's perfect for the kind of person who likes to tell you about the "other really great songs on the album that don’t get nearly enough attention." Details.

Goodies Frozen Custard & Treats, a Black-owned dessert truck in the D.C. area, created a loyal following by focusing on its signature flavor: vanilla custard. As cities begin to open back up from pandemic shutdowns, owner Brandon Byrd is hoping that loyalty follows his business to the new Goodies brick and mortar store.

Vanilla Custard at Goodies Frozen Custard & Treats

200 Commerce Street, Alexandria, Virginia

Goodies brought its homemade, Wisconsin-style frozen custard to Alexandria’s bright and retro Ice House in the thick of the pandemic, and you can find its food truck roaming in the summer. If you’re extra hungry, spring for the ice cream donutwich. Details.

Berger Cookie Pie at Pie Shop

1339 H St. NE, Washington, D.C.

The Berger Cookie Pie is an instant classic, but you can’t really go wrong here unless you leave hungry. Bonus: Pie Shop is also an all-ages music venue! Details.

Ice Cream Treats at SW Soda Pop Shop

1142 Maine Ave SW, Washington, D.C.

Funnel cake fries topped with ice cream, over-the-top shakes, packed banana splits: The sisters behind this Southwest sweets haven are always creating desserts of our childhood dreams. During the heat of the summer, don’t be surprised to see a line around the block and a herd of happy customers enjoying a cold concoction.

Inventive Doughnuts at Rose Ave Bakery

2633 Connecticut Ave NW Washington D.C.

Can it still be dessert if it sells out by noon? On our list, yes! Inventive sweets like bright purple ube doughnuts, a black sesame-marbled cookie, plus seasonal treats and unique drinks, star at this bakery that arrived at its permanent Woodley Park storefront this year. Details.

All the Pastries at Patisserie Poupon

1645 Wisconsin Ave. NW, Washington D.C.

An old-school French sweets staple in Georgetown. The townhouse on Wisconsin Avenue NW turns out banger buche de Noels, fraisiers and puff pastry towers on preorder. But when you walk in, the daily display case is like something out of a movie that will make you shout oui oui or whatever you recall from high school French class. Details.

Stuffed Croissants at Sunday Morning Bakehouse at Pike & Rose

11869 Grand Park Avenue, North Bethesda, Maryland

A rotating list of brioche doughnuts is tasty any time of day, and their custom croissants push the boundaries of creative baking mashups. Strawberry croissant pop tart, anyone?

Cakes at Buttercream Bakeshop

1250 9th Street NW, Washington, D.C.

This extra special 9th Street NW staple took a sweet pandemic pivot. Preorders for cakes and sweets is now the way to go, but Chef Tiffany’s goodies are well worth the preplanning. Not in need of a wedding or birthday cake today? Order kits to make treats like unicorn bars online. Details.

Chocolate at The Conche

1605 Village Market Blvd SE #J108, Leesburg, Virginia

Triumphs of chocolate tucked in the village at Leesburg. Chef Santosh Tiptur is nothing short of magical. Details.

Nonna's Cookies at Sfoglina Pasta House

Downtown D.C., Van Ness, Rosslyn

The Italian favorites like tiramisu and panna cotta are really tasty — but don’t sleep on the simple joy of soft and flavorful Nonna’s Cookies, which come in chocolate crinkle, snickerdoodle and lemon ricotta flavors. Sfoglina's charming decor makes it a good choice for a just-desserts-and-coffee date. Details.

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.