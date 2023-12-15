holidays

Calculate the cost of your holiday dinners with this tool

Wondering if your turkey or sweet potatoes will cost more this year? We break down how much common holiday grocery items will cost in 2023 versus last year.

By Kayla Galloway and Annetta Stogniew

NBC Universal, Inc.

Aside from usual holiday gift spending, many people are planning their grocery shopping lists for Christmas and Hanukkah dinners. 

Though inflation has “shown signs of cooling,” according to CNBC, some items at the holiday dinner table will cost a bit more than last year. 

Data from Statista shows 81% of Americans plan to have a home-cooked holiday dinner this year. 

Use the interactive tool below to see how much holiday food items like turkey, ham and potatoes cost on average this year in the U.S., compared to 2022.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The tool uses data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the American Farm Bureau Federation.

Holiday Season

Dec 11

Why Mariah Carey's ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You' became so popular — and stayed that way

holidays Dec 4

2023 holiday shipping deadlines for FedEx, USPS and UPS

Christmas Nov 30

Learn the history of the Christmas stocking and get some ideas for stocking stuffers

All average prices from September, except turkey which is from August. Prices for ham, chicken, roast beef, eggs, macaroni, flour, sugar, bread, cheese, butter, milk, potatoes, beer and wine from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Prices for turkey, apples, green beans, carrots, corn and sweet potatoes from the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service.

This article tagged under:

holidays
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us