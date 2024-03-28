Tish Cyrus dealing with ‘issues' in Dominic Purcell marriage

Originally appeared on E! Online

Tish Cyrus understands that marriage is a climb.

That's why the 56-year-old believes any "issues" she has with husband Dominic Purcell can be addressed with time and patience, including their astrological incompatibility.

"I was so scared when I first met Dom, my husband, which was not that long ago," Cyrus admitted on the March 28 episode of her and daughter Brandi Cyrus' "Sorry We're Stoned" podcast. "But it is crazy because I am a Taurus and he is an Aquarius, and every single thing I read said, 'Don't even do it. It is the absolute worst pairing.'"

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Explaining how she tends to "take things personally" while the "Prison Break" alum—who she married in August with daughter Miley Cyrus serving as the maid of honor—has a "very blunt" way of speaking, Tish Cyrus said she "could not believe" they ended up together.

"I was an only child, I was adopted, so I was coddled a lot," the music manager continued. "I kind of have needed that. But that's just not who he is. He is not emotional."

Miley Cyrus' Most Candid Confessions

And while Tish Cyrus noted that her and Purcell's contrasting personalities "could be a problem," she's learned how to overcome their communicative challenges.

"Instead—now—of me getting so offended, because I respect and love him, that we have conversations," the podcast host, who was married to Billy Ray Cyrus for almost 30 years before their 2022 divorce, shared. "I've never been good at that."

Miley Cyrus was a big winner at the 2024 Grammys, taking home two awards for "Flowers" and stealing the show with her epic performance of the song.

"These are definitely issues," Tish Cyrus added. "But issues also—because I love him—that I'm dealing with."

Tish Cyrus' comments come amid speculation of a family rift caused by her romance with Purcell, 54. Though Tish Cyrus has never publicly addressed the rumors, the Hopetown Entertainment founder did raise eyebrows when she and Purcell tied the knot in Malibu without her daughter Noah Cyrus, 24, and son Braison Cyrus, 29, by her side.