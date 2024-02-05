Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift reveals track list (and collaborators!) for ‘The Tortured Poets Department'

Taylor Swift already revealed the track list for her upcoming album.

By Amy Eley | TODAY

It hasn't even been a full 24 hours since Taylor Swift announced she has a new album on the way and she's already gifting fans with another reveal: the track list.

While she was accepting her 13th Grammy Award on Feb. 5, the pop star told fans that she had been keeping a secret for two years and it was time to spill.

“I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last 2 years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19,” Swift during her acceptance speech for best pop album.

She immediately dropped the cover art on her social media platforms for the album, titled “The Tortured Poets Department," and on Feb. 5, she shared the track list.

Without further adieu ...

The track list for "The Tortured Poets Department"

  • "Fortnight" featuring Post Malone
  • "The Tortured Poets Department"
  • "My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys"
  • "Down Bad"
  • "So Long, London"
  • "But Daddy I Love Him"
  • "Fresh Out The Slammer"
  • "Florida!!!" featuring Florence and the Machine
  • "Guilty as Sin?"
  • "Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?"
  • "I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)"
  • "LOML"
  • "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart"
  • "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived"
  • "The Alchemy"
  • "Clara Bow"
  • Bonus track: "The Manuscript"

What does 'loml' mean?

One of the tracks, "Loml," is an acronym for "love of my life."

Are you ready for it? There's a new Taylor Swift album on the way, and it isn't "Reputation (Taylor's Version)."

When does "The Tortured Poets Department" come out?

Swift said “The Tortured Poets Department” will be out April 19, 2024.

