‘Spy Kids: Armageddon' trailer released ahead of September launch on Netflix

Netflix has just dropped an action-packed trailer for "Spy Kids: Armageddon," which will be available on their streaming platform beginning Sept. 22.

"Spy Kids: Armageddon" is the latest installment in the 2001 franchise "Spy Kids" by creator Robert Rodriguez. The reboot follows a new group of secret spies: the Tango-Torrez family. After a virus was accidentally unleashed on a powerful game developer and gives him control of the world's technology, sibling duo Tony and Patty will have to become spies themselves to save their parents and the world.

"Jane The Virgin" actress Gina Rodriguez and "Shazam!" star Zachary Levi will portray the parents of Tony and Patty, who will played by newcomers Connor Esterson and Everly Carganilla, Netflix said.

Though the original spy kids might not be in this family action-adventure, director Rodriguez told fans to be on the lookout for references to the original films

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“This movie really wants to stand on its own, kind of establish the family,” Rodriguez told Netflix. "There [will] be Easter eggs."

Here's a look at the full trailer: