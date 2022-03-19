‘SNL' Star Chris Redd Talks Pete Davidson's Drama With Kanye West

There's a new player in the drama between Kanye West (aka "Ye") and Pete Davidson, and it's Davidson's fellow "Saturday Night Live" star Chris Redd.

For those keeping up on the feud, Davidson, 28, drew West's ire when he began dating West's ex, Kim Kardashian, 41. West's commentaries have largely been on Instagram or YouTube. (West's video for "Eazy" appears to show Davidson buried in dirt, with West pouring alcohol over him.)

In a clip West posted on Instagram, he referred to receiving text messages from Davidson that were "antagonizing." (West's Instagram account currently has no posts on it.)

Davidson hasn't gone public with any responses (other than leaking his private text messages with West) but according to Redd, "I think (Pete's) handling it well."

He added that Davidson is "starting to talk again."

Redd spoke on SiriusXM's "The Jess Cagle Show" earlier this week, saying, "I hope they figure that out soon 'cause I ain't got nothing to do with none of this.... You always wanna make sure on both sides of it — even though me and Ye aren’t friends — I want the best for that dude, too."

Redd, 36, also revealed that while he's impersonated Ye, 44, on "SNL" before, he's held back on making the beef part of a skit. But that could be changing, too.

He's been "sitting on" some choice bits about the musician and noted, "I’ve been on the phone with like our mutual friends and again ... when it’s gotten really public and tight, it’s just better not to like, put your friend in a weird situation by antagonizing a situation more than you need to."

But he adds, "I'm really tired of sitting on these jokes" and adds, "I think that "jokes (are) going to start flying soon."

“When it comes to Ye, I’m always like of the mind that that I’ll make fun. Look, I was raised joking. You clown people. That’s kind of how we come up. We’re from the same place. We know the same people, but at the same time, there is a serious layer to that situation that I just won’t make fun of,” Redd said. “Like, I’m not making fun of his mental health.”

He added, “You know, I have my mental health issues myself. So I’m very aware of those things. And I never come from that place of making fun of that specifically. His irresponsibility of it is what I make fun of and his ego, but it’s not, it’s never those things.”

West and Kardashian were married from 2014 to 2022, and have four children together.

