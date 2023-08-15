Shania Twain is headed back to Las Vegas! Here are the details on her new residency

Las Vegas residencies are in full swing, and Shania Twain is joining the crowd!

The country star is returning for her third Las Vegas residency, she announced Tuesday, Aug. 15. The "Shania Twain: Come On Over — The Las Vegas Residency — All The Hits!" will begin running in May 2024 at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

“I am excited to be returning to Vegas for my third residency COME ON OVER, performing in Vegas is a huge honor and I love this theatre," Twain said in a press release announcing the show. "The audience can expect ALL THE HITS with a few fan favorites from the new album in there too. I am in a celebratory mood and there is nowhere better to party than VEGAS so I hope you all join me!”

Here's everything to know about not only her residency but other Las Vegas residencies to catch this year, including how to buy tickets.

“Shania Twain: Come On Over — The Las Vegas Residency — All The Hits!”

When: Twain's residency will open May 10, 2024. The performances currently listed detail Twain performing on select nights through December 2024.

Where: Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

What: Twain is no stranger to Las Vegas as she's performed in two other residencies, so this show, which promises to include fan favorites and hits from her career, should be one to please.

How to buy tickets: Tickets go on pre-sale Aug. 21, 2023 at Ticketmaster and Citi's Entertainment Program.

"Weekends with Adele"

When: Adele's residency started November 2022 and will end in November 2023.

Where: The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

What: The "Hello" singer kicked off her "Weekends With Adele" residency at Caesars Palace in November 2022 and later added five more months' worth of dates, stretching the run of her show all the way into November 2023.

How to buy tickets: Unfortunately for fans without tickets, the Grammy winner’s residency sold out faster than you can say hello from the other side.

"Chemistry: An Intimate Night With Kelly Clarkson"

When: The residency began in July 28, 2023 and will continue through select dates in August.

Where: Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

What: Clarkson kicked off her 10-day "Chemistry" residency in July with a "Kellyoke" cover of a Harry Styles song. The busy singer and daytime talk show host said in March on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" that she only had time to perform a handful of Vegas shows.

"I am only doing 10 shows. I could only commit to 10 shows. That’s why it’s exclusive. There’s only 10 shows. I ain’t adding more. I’m telling you right now. Mama needs a little bit minute of a break," she said.

How to buy tickets: Visit Ticketmaster for tickets.

"Katy Perry: Play"

When: "Katy Perry: Play" began in 2021 and will run for select dates in August, October and November 2023.

Where: Resorts World Theatre

What: The "Roar" singer and "American Idol" judge has brought her own brand of fun to Las Vegas since the December 2021 debut of her "Play" residency. The show used to include a gigantic orange toilet at one of Perry's wacky stage props, but it seems the toilet has been flushed from the show in recent months. Perry told People in June, "I am packing up that 20-foot toilet, and it is going bye-bye forever."

How to buy tickets: Visit AXS for tickets.

Luke Bryan's "Vegas"

When: August and September 2023

Where: Resorts World Theatre

What: Not to be outdone by his fellow "American Idol" judge, Bryan will launch his "Vegas" residency Aug. 30. The "Drunk on You" singer told Country Now that fans can expect a night of good old-fashioned country music with just a bit of Vegas glitz. "I’ve never been a part of something so technologically amazing,” gushed Bryan.

How to buy tickets: Visit AXS for tickets.

"Usher My Way: The Las Vegas Residency"

When: Usher's residency at Dolby Live began in 2022 and will run until October 2023.

Where: Dolby Live at Park MGM

What: The "Yeah!" singer has been getting the Dolby crowd dancing since he moved his current high-energy residency there in July 2022. The Grammy winner packed special moments from his current run into a teaser video for his new song "Good Good."

How to get tickets: Visit Ticketmaster for tickets.

"Maroon 5: The Las Vegas Residency"

When: The residency began in April and is slated to end after select dates in August 2023.

Where: Dolby Live at Park MGM

What: Adam Levine and his Maroon 5 bandmates will play just a few more shows in Vegas. The band are treating fans to a night of greatest hits, including "Moves Like Jagger," "Payphone" and "Girls Like You."

How to get tickets: Visit Ticketmaster for tickets.

"Garth Brooks/Plus ONE"

When: While the show kicked off in May 2023, it is running for select dates in November and December 2023 as well as April, May, June and July 2024.

Where: The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

What: Brooks invited his wife, fellow country music superstar Trisha Yearwood, to be his guest on the opening night of his current residency back in May, according to USA Today. It's Brooks' third residency since 2009. By now, fans know to expect a wild new show every night.

How to get tickets: Visit Ticketmaster for tickets.

Carrie Underwood's "Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency"

When: What remains in Underwood's residency are select dates in September, November and December 2023.

Where: Resorts World Theatre

What: Underwood, the other "American Idol" champ currently performing in her own Vegas residency, brought "Reflection" back to Resorts World Theatre in June. The "Jesus Take the Wheel" singer gives it all onstage. And in her Sin City downtime? She gets matching tattoos with beloved family members.

Where to get tickets: Visit AXS for tickets.

"Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano"

When: Select dates in August, September, and October 2023

Where: Dolby Live at Park MGM

What: The "Born This Way" singer will likely be thinking of her late pal Tony Bennett when she returns to Vegas to perform jazz standards from the Great American Songbook during her "Jazz & Piano" residency. Gaga, whose "Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano" debuted in Vegas in 2018 as one half of her "Enigma" residency, will also perform stripped down versions of her greatest hits.

Where to buy tickets: Tickets go on sale Aug. 4 on Lady Gaga's website.

"Barry Manilow — The Hits Come Home!"

When: September, October, November, December 2023

Where: International Theater at Westgate Resorts

What: Manilow brings the "Copacabana" spirit when he performs in Vegas. Fanilows already know what a terrific live concert the veteran showman delivers. Expect to hear all the hits, including "Daybreak," "I Write the Songs" and "Can't Smile Without You."

How to buy tickets: Visit Ticketmaster for tickets.

"Keith Urban: The Las Vegas Residency"

When: November 2023

Where: Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

What: Urban is heading to Vegas for a residency that he calls a fun "challenge every night." Playing to the fans is one thing, Urban told AP, but it's the folks who come to hear him out of curiosity that he's really got to impress. "It takes me right back to the club days when you walk out on stage, and no one knew who you were," he explained. "No one could care less that you’re the band playing in the corner, and you’ve just got to grab everybody’s attention. Vegas is a little bit like that for me. It’s exciting."

How to buy tickets: Visit Ticketmaster for tickets.

"Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo — The Las Vegas Residency"

When: Select dates through December 2023

Where: Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

What: The “Hell on Heels” singer is taking a break from her "Velvet Rodeo" residency right now, but she'll be back in November to perform her greatest hits, including "The House that Built Me" and "Tin Man."

How to buy tickets: Visit Ticketmaster for tickets.

Wayne Newton's "Wayne: Up Close and Personal"

When: September, October, November, December 2023

Where: Bugsy's Cabaret at Flamingo

What: The name Wayne Newton is literally synonymous with Vegas. The "Danke Schoen" singer, whose nickname is "Mr. Las Vegas," has been performing in venues all over the city since the early 1960s. His stage show is filled with his greatest hits and anecdotes about his decades as an entertainer.

How to buy tickets: Visit Ticketmaster for tickets.

"U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere"

When: Select dates in September, October, November, December 2023

Where: The Sphere at the Venetian Resort

What: The Irish rock band kicks off its residency in September. The band will perform music from its 1991 album "Achtung Baby" in what the band's website calls "a first-of-its-kind live music experience."

How to get tickets: Visit Ticketmaster for tickets.

Donny Osmond

When: September, October, November as well as January, February, March, April, May 2024

Where: Harrah’s Las Vegas Showroom

What: Donny Osmond excited fans on Aug. 4 when he announced on Instagram that he was extending his Vegas residency well into 2024. "So excited to keep the party going," he wrote. Hear him sing his 1970s hits, including “Go Away Little Girl” and "Puppy Love" as well as “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” from the Disney movie "Mulan."

How to get tickets: Visit Ticketmaster for tickets.

"Rod Stewart: The Hits"

When: November 2023

Where: The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

What: The "Tonight's the Night" singer packed them in when he performed at The Colosseum in May. He will return in November to sing his greatest hits from his five decades of pop stardom.

How to get tickets: Visit Ticketmaster for tickets.

Kylie Minogue's "More Than Just a Residency"

When: November 2023

Where: Voltaire at the Venetian Resort

What: Minogue announced her Vegas residency in July. Just days before, the “Padam, Padam” singer, who will be the first artist to perform at the Venetian Resort’s new music venue Voltaire, hinted that she may be headed to Vegas when she appeared on the 3rd hour of TODAY last month. "Look, there is a song on my album called ‘Vegas High,’ and that’s all I’m saying,” she said.

How to buy tickets: Tickets go on sale August 9 on Voltaire’s website.

Bruno Mars

When: August 25- 26, 2023

Where: Dolby Live at Park MGM

What: In May, months after his last Vegas residency wrapped, the "Just the Way You Are" singer returned to Vegas for less than two weeks of concerts. Two more shows have been added in August with tickets still available to each.

How to buy tickets: Visit Ticketmaster.

"An Intimate Evening With Santana: Greatest Hits Live"

When: September, November

Where: House of Blues at Mandalay Bay

What: Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana and his namesake band will perform their greatest hits live during this "intimate" evening. The band will surely treat fans to "Black Magic Woman," "Evil Ways" and "Oye Como Va."

How to buy tickets: Visit Ticketmaster for tickets.

