Ryan Reynolds and Patrick Stewart Break Their Silence on ‘Doctor Strange' Sequel Rumors

Nothing strange to see here!

At least, that's what Patrick Stewart and Ryan Reynolds are saying after rumors about their potential involvement in the upcoming Marvel film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness began to swirl online.

Fans first began to excitedly speculate that Stewart, who played Professor X in the first "X-Men" trilogy, might be making his grand return to the Marvel universe following the release of the film's latest trailer at Super Bowl LVI last Sunday, Feb 13.

In the clip, a voice that sounds similar to Stewart's can be heard saying, "We should tell him the truth."

The actor sidestepped the comparison--but did not outright deny it--in an interview with Comic Book on Feb. 19. "You know, people have been imitating my voice ever since I came on the stage 60 years ago," Stewart told the outlet. "So, I can't be held responsible for that."

Origin Stories: How Marvel Cast All Of Your Favorite Superheroes

But the veteran actor wasn't the only one who found himself subject to casting rumors. In addition to the trailer, the film's poster was also released Super Bowl Sunday and featured Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange surrounded by falling shards of glass.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Some of the shards contained snapshots of the film's cast, including Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams), Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and the evil Doctor Strange variant from Marvel's "What If..." animated series.

However, eagle-eyed fans immediately picked up on a smaller shard of glass that they believe features an image of the "Merc with a Mouth" himself: Deadpool. But Reynolds quickly shot down that Internet theory.

"I guess I'm not really supposed to say anything about that but I'm really not in the movie," Reynolds told Variety. However, he did leave room for doubt, adding, "I could be an unreliable narrator, but I promise you I'm not in the movie."

Reynolds and Stewart wouldn't be the first actors to lie about making a cameo appearance in a Marvel film. Andrew Garfield notoriously denied any involvement in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" until the film was released last December, not even telling his "Amazing Spider-Man" co-star and ex-girlfriend Emma Stone that he was reprising his role as the famed webslinger.

Sounds like we'll all just have to wait and see for ourselves who Doctor Strange encounters on his maddening journey through the multiverse when the film hits theaters May 6.