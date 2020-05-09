Little Richard

Rock & Roll Legend Little Richard Has Died

Little Richard at the 1988 Rock n Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony circa 1988 in New York City
Sonia Moskowitz/IMAGES/Getty Images

Little Richard, a founding father of Rock & Roll has died. He was 87.

Rolling Stone magazine first reported the news Saturday morning with confirmation from his son Danny Penniman. He did not provide a cause of death.

Little Richard, whose real name was Richard Wayne Penniman, was best known for hit songs including “Tutti Frutti,” “Long Tall Sally,” “Rip It Up,” “Lucille” “and Good Golly Miss Molly.” He influenced generations of musicians.

Entertainment News

6 mins ago

Little Richard: A Life in Photos

Tekashi 6ix9ine 1 hour ago

Tekashi 6ix9ine Releases New Video From Home Confinement

Little Richard: A Life in Photos

In a post on Instagram, his longtime guitarist Kelvin Holly said: “Rest in peace, Richard. This one really stings. My thoughts and prayers go out to all my bandmates and fans all over the world. Richard truly was the king!”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Little RichardRolling StoneRock & Roll
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene NBCLX Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us