Neil Diamond Shares ‘Sweet Caroline’ Remake: ‘Hands, Washing Hands’

A PSA never seemed so good, so good.

Neil Diamond shared on Twitter Sunday an updated version of his hit "Sweet Caroline" that encourages hand washing and social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak.

The YouTube-style video opens with Diamond's dog in the foreground then reveals the award-winning songwriter in a black baseball cap, seated in front of a blazing fireplace with an acoustic guitar on hand.

"Hi everybody, this is Neil Diamond and I know we're going through a rough time right now. But I love ya and I think maybe if we sing together well, we'll just feel a little bit better," he says. "Give it a try, OK?"

Where the lyrics normally say, "hands, touching hands/reaching out, touching me, touching you" Diamond sings, "hands, washing hands/reaching out, don't touch me, I won't touch you."

Feel it.