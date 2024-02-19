Millie Bobby Brown gets sweet 20th birthday tribute from fiancée Jake Bongiovi: ‘Big year ahead'

Originally appeared on E! Online

Millie Bobby Brown is rocking a milestone birthday with the help of her love.

The "Stranger Things" star turned 20 Feb. 19 and was that day photographed out with her fiancée Jake Bongiovi, son of Jon Bon Jovi, in New York City. The 21-year-old later shared a sweet tribute to his partner.

"Happy birthday my beautiful fiancé," Bongiovi wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of himself kissing his partner's cheek at a party. "I love you so much. Big year ahead."

While he and Bobby Brown have not revealed their wedding date since they announced their engagement last April, his dad told E! News Chief Correspondent Keltie Knight earlier this month that there were three weddings for their family set to place in 2024. He also shared his thoughts on his son's relationship with "Stranger Things" character Eleven.

"They're growing together," the 61-year-old said. "They're madly in love and we love them both for that. It's an exciting adventure."

As for whether he planned to perform at Bobby Brown and Bongiovi's nuptials, Bon Jovi joked, "It would be a nice way to recoup some of the money that it's costing me for one, two, three weddings this year. They've all got great partners and we're looking forward to it."

In 2022, Bon Jovi and wife Dorothea Hurley Bongiovi's son Jesse Bongiovi, who turned 29 Feb. 19, got engaged to longtime girlfriend Jesse Light. In an interview with Access Hollywood earlier this month, the "Bon Jovi" frontman confirmed that daughter Stephanie Rose Bongiovi, 30, was also engaged, and said he had written her a wedding song titled "Kiss the Bride."

Last September, Bobby Brown gave an update on her wedding planning process. "It has not been stressful at all for me," she said on "Today." "Jake is very involved. He's very helpful during the whole process. I've never felt alone in it, which I think is really nice. I'm always like, 'Is this a good idea? Is this a good idea?' But ultimately, it's just a very intimate day for the both of us and we're really both very excited."