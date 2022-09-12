Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Talk ‘Law & Order' at 2022 Emmys

Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni—the gift that keeps on giving!

The "Law & Order: SVU" and "Law & Order: Organized Crime" stars appeared on the Emmys 2022 red carpet, taking place live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif., on Sept. 12. The pair stopped to speak with "Live From E!" co-host Loni Love, who couldn't help but ask the question on all our minds: "Are we ever going to see Olivia [Benson] and Elliot [Stabler] get together? Come on. Give me the tea."

Hargitay and Meloni gave each other a knowing look, singlehandedly sending the internet into a frenzy. Hargitay said, "You want the tea, baby? Sweetheart, get in line!"

"That's the most expensive tea you'll ever buy!" added Meloni.

It was worth a try!

But here's the good news—Hargitay noted that she has no plans to retire from the force anytime soon. "I don't know, but as long as I'm engaged and telling these kinds of stories, I'm loving it," she said. "Next year will be a quarter of a century!"

Hargitay said she remains passionate about playing Olivia Benson because of the fans who consistently tune in. "The idea of this woman who is powerful and brave and compassionate and a true force for good, and the show is a vehicle for good, and I am beyond grateful," she said. "It's such a partnership between the shows and the fans because what they give us and what they share with us really infuses the stories we tell."

Fans are extra excited for new episodes of all the shows, which will jointly premiere as part of a three-hour crossover event on Sept. 22. The night will kick off with "Law & Order: Organized Crime," which will lead into "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," before coming to an end with "Law & Order."

