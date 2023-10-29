Heartbroken ‘Friends' creators honor ‘brilliant' Matthew Perry

Originally appeared on E! Online

This is the one that no one wanted to experience.

After Matthew Perry's sudden and shocking death, "Friends'" co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane as well as executive producer Kevin Bright paid tribute to their fallen star.

"We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew's passing," they shared in a statement. "It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives."

After all, could he be any funnier?

"He was a brilliant talent," the trio continued. "It's a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew's case, there are no truer words. From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us."

"We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment—not just to his work, but in life as well," Kauffman, Crane and Bright wrote. "He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart."

They signed their tribute with a nod to the iconic sitcom's episode titles: "We send all of our love to his family and friends. This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken."

Actor Matthew Perry, most famous for his role in “Friends” is dead at 54.

The 54-year-old died Oct. 28 from an apparent drowning at his Los Angeles home, his rep and law enforcement sources told NBC News.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," his family shared in a statement to People shortly after his death. "Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend."

"You all meant so much to him," they added, "and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

Indeed, friends, family and fans have flooded social media with tributes.

"What a loss," "Friends'" Maggie Wheeler, who played Chandler's on-again, off-again girlfriend, shared. "The world will miss you Mathew Perry . The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared."

Meanwhile, his "Odd Couple" costar Yvette Nicole Brown was left nearly speechless. "I am too sad about the news to say more than this: @mattyperry4 was a sweetheart who deserved more peace in this life," she wrote. "54 is too young to go. We love you, Matty! #RIPMatthewPerry."